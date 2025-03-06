ETV Bharat / bharat

Rhino Census Kicks Off In Gorumara And Jaldapara National Parks Of North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: The biennial census of one-horned rhino kicked off jointly in the Gorumara and Jaldapara National Parks in North Bengal on Wednesday.

Aside from the forest department officials, members of several environmental organisations have also taken part in the counting process that will culminate on Thursday. Senior forest officials believe there will be an increase in the rhino count this year.

In Gorumara National Park, the number of one-horned rhinos increases in stages, and it's expected that this time, it will surpass 60. The number of rhinos has already surpassed 300 in Jaldapara.

This time, drones are being used for the census, due to which the national parks would be closed to the public on March 5 and 6.

"We expect the rise in the rhino count in both national parks, and the real figure would come out after the completion of the census exercise. The census will also focus on their habitat and prey base. Hundreds of forest staffers from both national parks, along with green activists, have joined the exercise. There will be separate counts for the male and female rhinos," JV Bhaskar, chief wildlife warden of North Bengal, said.