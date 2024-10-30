ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office

West Bengal Medics' Forum and several civil society organisations took out the rally to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1.

RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
By PTI

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors along with common people on Wednesday evening organised a torch rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the medic who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.

Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum and several civil society organisations took out the rally from the West Bengal Medical Council's office in Sector 3 in Salt Lake to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1.

Shouting slogans like 'We want justice', the participants demanded that the CBI complete its investigation into the rape-murder case quickly.

"It's almost three months that the incident happened. The CBI is still investigating the matter. We want them to quicken their probe," one of the agitating doctors said.

On August 9, the body of an on-duty woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in state-run medical establishment.

Junior medics on October 5 night started fast-unto-death following the West Bengal government missing the 24-hour-deadline set by them to fulfill their demands. They withdrew their hunger strike on October 24, hours after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

