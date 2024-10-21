RG Kar Impasse: Agitating Medics Call Off Hunger Strike After Meeting Mamata; Says, 'Fight Will Become More Intense'

Kolkata: The agitating medics called off their hunger strike after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna here to press their 10-point demand charter on Monday evening.
A two-hour-long meeting was held as the junior doctors carried out 17-day-long indefinite fasting following the RG Kar on-duty medic's alleged rape and murder case on August 9. The meeting was aired on television for the first time from the Nabanna in the presence of multiple stakeholders.
It was decided in the meeting that two junior doctors, two resident doctors, and one female resident doctor representative will be co-opted into the state-level health task force headed by West Bengal chief secretary, Manoj Pant.
Despite being unsatisfied with plenty of demands, medics decided to call off the hunger strike on Monday. According to Debasish Halder, one of the junior doctors, “Today we are withdrawing the hunger strike, but our fight will become more intense."
He further said, "By the body language of the administration, it seems that they do not think for the common people. Therefore, we have withdrawn this health strike call." "However, we are organising a big rally on our 10-point demand next Saturday at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital,” Halder added.
Here are the 10-point demands by junior doctors:
1. Speedy justice to the victim: A CBI investigation is underway.
2. Student Election: Assured to complete the polling process by March 2025.
3. Reorganisation of the State Medical Council: Not possible.
4. Removal of State Health Secretary: Not possible.
5. Increased police security in hospitals: Assurances received.
6. Implementation of Central Referral System: Work has begun.
7. Monitoring of vacant beds in hospitals: Work has begun.
8. Installation of CCTV and panic buttons in hospitals: Work in progress.
9. Filling Vacancies in Hospitals: Assurances were received, but the OBC reservation case is pending in the Supreme Court.
10. Action against Threat Culture: Assurance received.
To this, the CM said that the content of the discussion will be informed to the junior doctors by 3 pm on Tuesday. Banerjee further urged to normalise the situation in the state-run hospital, saying that the government will not be able to work if the situation is not normalised.