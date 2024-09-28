RG Kar Rape-Murder : Junior Doctors Call For Grand March On October 2

Kolkata: In the latest development in the RG Kar Rape Murder case, the junior doctors in West Bengal have called for a grand march and grand rally on Mahalaya Day Friday (October 2) on behalf of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, one of the faces of the agitating junior doctors Aniket Mahato said this on Friday.

Aniket Mahato said that the rally will be from College Square to Dharmatala on October 2. He also added a mass meeting will be held on the same day at Dharmatala or wherever permission is granted.

Aniket Mahato said that the junior doctors would also announce their future programme from the meeting. The will be installing a statue in memory of the deceased doctor student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the same day. Aniket Mahato said that discussions are going on with the authorities about where the statue will be installed. It is learnt that the statue will be placed not only in RG Kar but also in every medical college of the state.

According to Mahato, they called to occupy the streets in the night again on September 29 among other protest programmes.

Meanwhile, a designated CBI court, on Friday denied bail to former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. The court has observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation against him is grave and it can attract capital punishment if proved.

The CBI had arrested Ghosh and the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital on August 9.

The court in its order, dictated on September 25, said it appears from the case diary that the process of investigation by the central probe agency is in full swing. Denying the bail prayer of Ghosh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S Dey observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation is grave and if proved, it may attract capital punishment, which is handed in the rarest of rare cases.