RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Summons 11 Kolkata Police Personnel

The central agency previously summoned several Police personnel who were part of an SIT that probed the incident before it was handed over to CBI.

RG Kar Medic's Rape-Murder Case: CBI Summons 11 Kolkata Police Personnel On Monday, Tuesday
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned at least 11 police personnel at the CGO complex here on Monday and Tuesday in connection with its probe into criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the RG Kar rape-and-murder case.

A few sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and constables of Tala police station who were on duty at the police outpost inside the hospital campus on August 9 have been asked to appear before the central agency for two consecutive days.

On August 9, an on-duty female medic was raped and murdered in a state-run hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, located in the West Bengal capital. The incident triggered massive outrage across the country, especially from doctors.

The police team identified the accused, Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer, through a Bluetooth earphone that was found near the survivor's body. Sanjay was seen in CCTV footage entering the seminar hall with the device around his neck.

On January 20, Sealdah Court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment for his heinous act. As of now, the central agency has questioned several Kolkata Police personnel, including senior officers who were part of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the crime before the investigation agency was handed the case.

