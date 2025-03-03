ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Summons 11 Kolkata Police Personnel

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned at least 11 police personnel at the CGO complex here on Monday and Tuesday in connection with its probe into criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the RG Kar rape-and-murder case.

A few sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and constables of Tala police station who were on duty at the police outpost inside the hospital campus on August 9 have been asked to appear before the central agency for two consecutive days.

On August 9, an on-duty female medic was raped and murdered in a state-run hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, located in the West Bengal capital. The incident triggered massive outrage across the country, especially from doctors.