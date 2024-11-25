ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Protests: SC Orders SIT Probe Into Custodial Torture Case, Weekly Reports Before HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an SIT investigation into the alleged torture of a woman in police custody following her arrest over protests against the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Observing not everything could be transferred to the CBI, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan modified the Calcutta High Court order ordering a CBI probe and said senior IPS officers of the state need to be entrusted with the investigation.

The top court said the SIT, which will comprise officers, whose names were submitted by the state, shall submit its report on the progress of the investigation on a weekly basis to the high court.

The Calcutta High Court chief justice was directed to constitute a special bench before which the SIT would submit its report besides seeking further investigation.

On November 11, the top court stayed the October 8 order of the high court directing a CBI probe while asking the state government to submit a list of seven IPS officers, including five women, who would comprise a fresh SIT to probe the custodial torture case.

The order was passed on an appeal filed by the West Bengal government that stated the high court had erroneously ordered a CBI probe whereas the state police was capable of the investigation.