RG Kar Medical College Senior Doctors Allege Tampering Of Evidence In Medic's Rape-Murder Case

By PTI

The West Bengal government on Monday invited the protesting medics for the fifth and final time for talks to end the ongoing RG Kar impasse.

New Delhi: Senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleged tampering of evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. Addressing a press conference here, they reiterated their demand for a live streaming of the meeting between them and the West Bengal government.

"We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime is a fallout of the nexus between West Bengal government and health department officials," said one of the doctors. The doctors alleged there was "tampering of evidence".

The West Bengal government on Monday "for the fifth and the final time" invited the protesting junior doctors for talks to end the RG Kar impasse, two days after the dialogue failed to take off over disagreement on live-streaming of the meeting.

In an email to the protesting junior doctors, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant asked them to reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat at 5 pm on Monday for the talks.

