RG Kar Medic Case: Sealdah Court To Pronounce Verdict On January 18

Kolkata: The Sealdah Court on Thursday declared January 18 as the day of pronouncing the verdict on the RG Kar Rape and Murder case. The judge will read out the verdict at 2.30 pm.

The diabolical incident took place in the intervening nights of August 8 and 9, 2024 in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at the heart of Kolkata in which the brutalised body of a resident doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of the institute. It was alleged that she was raped and murdered. Launching the investigation, the Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, as the prime accused.

However, the role of the police has been repeatedly questioned by the victim's parents and the medical fraternity in unison. A petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court which handed over the investigation to CBI which took the custody of Roy.

The central investigation agency filed a chargesheet naming Roy as the prime accused and the trial followed. The Sealdah Court announced the date of the verdict on the 60th day of the trial. Coincidentally, the dates of the incident and its verdict are falling on Thursday.

Roy, incarcerated in the Presidency Jail, was produced in the court on Thursday and the date of judgment was mentioned in front of him. Now everyone is eagerly waiting to lend their ears to the judge who will read out the verdict.

But the case would drag on as CBI arrested RG Kar's former principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station OC Abhijit Mondal for evidence tampering. Both have been granted bail due to the inability of the CBI to file the chargesheet within the prescribed period. It remains to be seen it takes how long for the central agency to submit it.