RG Kar Medic Case: Ex-Kolkata CP Tenders Apology To Calcutta HC For 'Unintentionally' Revealing Victim's Name

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police commissioner (CP) Vineet Goyal on Thursday tendered a written apology to the Calcutta High Court for 'unintentionally' revealing the name of the medic who was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024. Goyal's lawyer submitted his letter to the judges.

Apologising and expressing regret for the 'unintentional mistake', Goyal submitted the letter to the division bench of Justices Raja Shekhar Mantha and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta, after which the bench disposed of the contempt of court case filed against him. "I had no bad intentions. I express my regret," the letter reads.

However, the court felt that a force like the police should not have been the accused in such an incident and advised West Bengal Police DG Rajiv Kumar to impart the necessary training to the officers or conduct workshops on such issues.

Goyal's lawyer, Sandipan Gangopadhyay, questioned the authority of the lawyer who filed the case and alleged that he had hinted at the victim's identity in the case file.

A file photo of former Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal. (ETV Bharat)

After examining all aspects, the court felt that there was nothing intentional in mentioning the name, and the former CP did so due to his excitement. However, this is not advisable.

After seeing the letter, Justice Mantha asked the petitioner whether he was satisfied with the letter. Objecting to this, petitioner's lawyer Jay Anant Dehadrai said, "There is no question of an apology here. We are not accepting this. It has been mentioned in several orders of the Supreme Court that the name of the victim cannot be made public."

"CBI was directed to investigate the incident. This incident happened suddenly. It was not said with the intention of belittling anyone. He has expressed regret," Sandipan Gangopadhyay and Menaka Guruswamy for Goyal said.