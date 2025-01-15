RG Kar Medic Case: As Verdict Day Approaches, Prime Accused Withdrwas From Life

Kolkata: The countdown for the much waited verdict on the RG Kar Rape and Murder Case has started as the Sealdah Court is set to read it out on January 18. With the approach of the verdict day, a noticeable change has been observed in the lifestyle of Sanjay Roy, the prime accused.

As per the sources placed at the Presidency Correctional Home, where Roy is currently lodged, the accused has been gradually isolating himself and reduced food and medicine intake. The slow but steady withdrawal from the life of the former civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police has become a thing to ponder over.

Roy has been kept in a special cell for round-the-clock observation by jail authorities as curiosity about the verdict has increased manifold among other inmates.

"We have arranged special observation for Roy and CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor his activities. No other inmates have been kept in his cell and visitors are not allowed to meet him. A bunch of prohibitory orders have been issued for this," a correctional home official said, requesting anonymity.

The body of the resident doctor was found on August 9, 2024, which sparked waves of protests across the country. The investigation pointed to the rape and murder of the victim and the Kolkata Police arrested Roy later.

However, the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court and Roy was transferred to CBI custody. A marathon interrogation followed and the central sleuths espoused technology for spot investigation at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The evidence has been sent to forensic labs outside the country.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed the court that Roy was the only accused and no other was present during the diabolical incident and claimed that the seminar hall of the hospital where the body was found might not be the place of occurrence. During trials, Roy made shocking claims at the court premises and police had a tough time silencing him.

On January 9, the court said it would deliver the verdict on January 18.