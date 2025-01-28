ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Financial Irregularities: HC Orders Lower Court To Start Trial In A Week

The central investigating agency took over the investigation of RG Kar's pecuniary scam on August 23 last year which was confirmed by the apex court.

A file photo of the Calcutta High Court
A file photo of the Calcutta High Court. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the lower court to start trial on the RG Kar financial irregularities within a week. The order by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh informed the lower court to complete the trial at the soonest possible time. The CBI informed the High Court that they received the consent to try the government officials on Monday.

Akhtar Ali, former deputy super of the state-run medical college, complained against the alleged financial corruption in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has simultaneous investigation after filing the Enforcement Case Information (ECR). The ED's lawyer informed the court.

Additional Solicitor General Ashok Chakraborty told the court that the hearing for the rape and murder case of a resident doctor and the financial corruption is going on parallelly. The CBI submitted its report to Justice Ghose in a sealed cover.

The central investigating agency took over the investigation of RG Kar's pecuniary scam on August 23 last year which was later confirmed by the apex court. The chargesheet was filed on November 29.

Though Justice Ghosh observed the court has nothing to do in the scam case for the time being. The ED's lawyer informed the court that the anti-money laundering agency had raided 22 places connected to the irregularities and grilled some suspects.

The CBI had arrested former Principal Sandip Ghosh and others well-connected to him. The chargesheet had named Ghosh, student leader Ashis Pandy, medical suppliers Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra and Ghosh's former bodyguard Afsar Ali.

Also Read:

  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder: Calcutta HC Reserves Order On Pleas For Capital Punishment
  2. CBI Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Death Penalty For RG Case Convict Sanjay Roy

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the lower court to start trial on the RG Kar financial irregularities within a week. The order by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh informed the lower court to complete the trial at the soonest possible time. The CBI informed the High Court that they received the consent to try the government officials on Monday.

Akhtar Ali, former deputy super of the state-run medical college, complained against the alleged financial corruption in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has simultaneous investigation after filing the Enforcement Case Information (ECR). The ED's lawyer informed the court.

Additional Solicitor General Ashok Chakraborty told the court that the hearing for the rape and murder case of a resident doctor and the financial corruption is going on parallelly. The CBI submitted its report to Justice Ghose in a sealed cover.

The central investigating agency took over the investigation of RG Kar's pecuniary scam on August 23 last year which was later confirmed by the apex court. The chargesheet was filed on November 29.

Though Justice Ghosh observed the court has nothing to do in the scam case for the time being. The ED's lawyer informed the court that the anti-money laundering agency had raided 22 places connected to the irregularities and grilled some suspects.

The CBI had arrested former Principal Sandip Ghosh and others well-connected to him. The chargesheet had named Ghosh, student leader Ashis Pandy, medical suppliers Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra and Ghosh's former bodyguard Afsar Ali.

Also Read:

  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder: Calcutta HC Reserves Order On Pleas For Capital Punishment
  2. CBI Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Death Penalty For RG Case Convict Sanjay Roy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CALCUTTA HIGH COURTJUSTICE TIRTHANKAR GHOSHCBIEDRG KAR FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.