RG Kar Financial Irregularities: HC Orders Lower Court To Start Trial In A Week

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the lower court to start trial on the RG Kar financial irregularities within a week. The order by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh informed the lower court to complete the trial at the soonest possible time. The CBI informed the High Court that they received the consent to try the government officials on Monday.

Akhtar Ali, former deputy super of the state-run medical college, complained against the alleged financial corruption in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has simultaneous investigation after filing the Enforcement Case Information (ECR). The ED's lawyer informed the court.

Additional Solicitor General Ashok Chakraborty told the court that the hearing for the rape and murder case of a resident doctor and the financial corruption is going on parallelly. The CBI submitted its report to Justice Ghose in a sealed cover.

The central investigating agency took over the investigation of RG Kar's pecuniary scam on August 23 last year which was later confirmed by the apex court. The chargesheet was filed on November 29.

Though Justice Ghosh observed the court has nothing to do in the scam case for the time being. The ED's lawyer informed the court that the anti-money laundering agency had raided 22 places connected to the irregularities and grilled some suspects.

The CBI had arrested former Principal Sandip Ghosh and others well-connected to him. The chargesheet had named Ghosh, student leader Ashis Pandy, medical suppliers Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra and Ghosh's former bodyguard Afsar Ali.