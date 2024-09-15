ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Ex Principal, Cop 'Tampered' With Evidence; Mamata-Doctors' Impasse Continues | 10 Points

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to the delegation of junior doctors, who are protesting over the RG Kar rape and murder case, regarding their meeting, outside her residence, in Kolkata on Saturday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: In significant developments in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case, the CBI has slapped charges of tampering with evidence against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

The agency has also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of the on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, officials said. The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station. On August 9, the semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital.

The incident led to massive protests by doctors nationwide, including the junior medics in Kolkata, who have since persisted with the agitation. The impasse between the junior doctors and the government continued as the proposed meeting between the agitating medics and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fell through with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours on Saturday evening at the gates of CM's residence.