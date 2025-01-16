ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Doctor Gets WBMC Letter For Using 'Fake' Degree

Dr Asfakulla Naiya, one of the prominent faces in the junior doctors' protest against the RG Kar Medic Case, said he knew it was coming.

Dr Asfakulla Naiya and the WBMC letter
Dr Asfakulla Naiya and the WBMC letter (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

Kolkata: Dr Asfakulla Naiya one of the prominent faces in the junior doctors' protest against the RG Kar Medic Case has been served a letter by the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) for allegedly using fake degrees.

In the letter, the council has asked Naiya to reply in a week, failing which steps will be initiated against him.

The complaint was raised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Association showing a picture where Naiya's degree has been mentioned as "MS" in a banner of a Singur-based agency offering health services. Naiya, attached to the ENT department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has not completed the course yet. The matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary and State Medical Council following which the notice has been served.

Meanwhile, Naiya is not much bothered about the development. "The letter doesn't have a date or a signature. It has not been mentioned who I am supposed to meet and at which place. Secondly, I knew this was coming as without this I would have thought that the protest was not on the right track. You have to face revenge if you speak against malpractice and if the letter is genuine I will definitely send my replies," he said.

"On our request, distinguished doctors alongside Dr Naiya attended the medical camp. Among them, Dr Naiya was generous, broadminded and responsible and didn't charge a single penny for checking patients. Whatever is being said about him is nothing but a smear campaign," the Singur-based organisation wrote in a post on social media.

