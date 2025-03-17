ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Case: SC Asks Parents’ Of The Victim To Pursue Plea For Further Probe In Calcutta HC

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the parents, contended that a further probe was needed to ascertain the alleged role of some other persons.

RG Kar Case: SC Asks Parents’ Of The Doctor To Pursue Plea For Further Probe In Calcutta HC
File photo of Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 8:19 PM IST

Updated : Mar 17, 2025, 8:35 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim to pursue before the Calcutta High Court their plea seeking further court-monitored CBI probe into the gruesome incident.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the parents, contended that a further probe was needed to ascertain the alleged role of some other persons.

"Without making comments, we dispose of the application (of the parents) observing that the applicants have the liberty to pursue the proceedings before the High Court," said the bench. The victim's parents were present in the courtroom.

The victim's parents were not content with the investigation of the central agency and they moved the top court for a further probe into the case. A separate plea of the parents seeking further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident is already pending in the Calcutta High Court. The High Court had recently asked the parents to seek clarification from the top court on the issue.

The heinous crime at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last year triggered prolonged protests in West Bengal and a nationwide outrage.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. The Kolkata police had arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy the next day in the case. On January 20, Roy was sentenced to "life term imprisonment till death" in the case.

On December 10 last year, the top court took note of the CBI's latest status report and expressed confidence that the trial would conclude within a month. The top court was hearing the suo-motu case over the rape and murder of the trainee.

TAGGED:

