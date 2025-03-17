ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Case: SC Asks Parents’ Of The Victim To Pursue Plea For Further Probe In Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim to pursue before the Calcutta High Court their plea seeking further court-monitored CBI probe into the gruesome incident.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the parents, contended that a further probe was needed to ascertain the alleged role of some other persons.

"Without making comments, we dispose of the application (of the parents) observing that the applicants have the liberty to pursue the proceedings before the High Court," said the bench. The victim's parents were present in the courtroom.

The victim's parents were not content with the investigation of the central agency and they moved the top court for a further probe into the case. A separate plea of the parents seeking further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident is already pending in the Calcutta High Court. The High Court had recently asked the parents to seek clarification from the top court on the issue.