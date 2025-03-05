ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rewriting History To Glorify Tyranny', Says CM Abdullah's Son On BJP Leader's Remarks On Kashmir 'Martyrs'

Zahir Abdullah lashed out at the BJP over the remarks on the 1931 martyrs.

Rewriting History To Glorify Tyranny’, Says CM Abdullah's Son On BJP Leader’s Remarks On Kashmir ‘Martyrs’
File photo of Omar Abdullah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 8:56 PM IST

Srinagar: The scion of the Abdullah family, Zahir Abdullah, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the remarks on 1931 martyrs, saying they are "rewriting history to glorify tyranny".

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s son Zahir Abdullah responded to a BJP legislator calling July 13 martyrs as arsonists. Zahir said, "their sacrifices built our democracy, yet you distort history and insult their memory".

"We will never forget their sacrifice and the struggle of establishing our democracy,” Abdullah, who is a lawyer by profession, posted on social media platform X. The ongoing session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly saw ruckus after Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma called July 13, 1931 Martyrs as “traitors”.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather expunged the remarks after legislators created an uproar and demanded an apology from Sharma.

The issue snowballed into controversy when PDP MLA from Pulwama, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, while speaking on motion of thanks on LG's address, demanded to restore holidays on July 13 'Martyrs Day' and December 5, the birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

"Glorifying an autocratic regime while insulting our heroes and martyrs is unacceptable and deplorable. You should remember that you can say this today as the LoP only because of their sacrifices," said Zahir Abdullah.

