'Rewriting History To Glorify Tyranny’, Says CM Abdullah's Son On BJP Leader’s Remarks On Kashmir ‘Martyrs’

Srinagar: The scion of the Abdullah family, Zahir Abdullah, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the remarks on 1931 martyrs, saying they are "rewriting history to glorify tyranny".

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s son Zahir Abdullah responded to a BJP legislator calling July 13 martyrs as arsonists. Zahir said, "their sacrifices built our democracy, yet you distort history and insult their memory".

"We will never forget their sacrifice and the struggle of establishing our democracy,” Abdullah, who is a lawyer by profession, posted on social media platform X. The ongoing session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly saw ruckus after Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma called July 13, 1931 Martyrs as “traitors”.