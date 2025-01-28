ETV Bharat / bharat

Revolutionizing Roadways With Project Abhay: Gadkari And IIT Delhi Drive Change For India's Truckers

New Delhi: Marking a significant step towards addressing the health, social security, and professional challenges truck drivers face, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government is committed to transforming India's logistics sector, by enhancing truck drivers' welfare, promoting sustainable fuels, and integrating advanced safety technologies.

Speaking at the concluding event of Project Abhay at IIT Delhi, Gadkari announced that the government plans to shift 80% of India's truck fleet to CNG or LNG to cut logistics costs and reduce environmental impact as well. “The future of India’s road transport will rely on cleaner fuels, better infrastructure, and advanced technologies. Trucks with automatic emergency braking systems have already been added to improve road safety,” he said.

Highlighting the acute shortage of trained truck drivers, Gadkari revealed, “We have only 75 drivers for every 100 trucks, leading to a shortage of 22 lakh drivers. This lack of manpower contributes to accidents, as India does not have driver shifts like Europe. Of the 1.80 lakh deaths in five lakh accidents annually, 10000 are caused by trucks.”

Innovative Solutions Through Project Abhay

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Prof. Vivek Kumar, Head of the Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT), IIT Delhi, detailed the impact and future plans of Project Abhay.

“In the first phase, we reached 50,000 truck drivers, and in the second phase, we aim to cover 1.5 lakh drivers,” Kumar said.

Prof. Vivek Kumar in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

"Focus will be on holistic well-being, including physical and mental health, vision care, stress management, and social security. One of the key findings during our surveys was that truck drivers often lack time to seek medical advice or even basic services like vision care. Through Project Abhay, they could access essential services at the camps, and were provided with spectacles, health checkups, and social security enrollment within two and a half hours,” Kumar explained.

Debunking the stigma and misconceptions surrounding truck drivers, Kumar said, “Often, truck drivers are blamed for road accidents involving trucks. Our research revealed that accidents caused by trucks are far lower than perceived. By focusing on driver's well-being and creating aspirational job profiles, we aim to enhance road safety and reduce the stress associated with this profession.”

Tech-Driven Solutions For Long-Term Impact