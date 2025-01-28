Revolutionizing Roadways With Project Abhay: Gadkari And IIT Delhi Drive Change For India's Truckers

New Delhi: Marking a significant step towards addressing the health, social security, and professional challenges truck drivers face, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government is committed to transforming India's logistics sector, by enhancing truck drivers' welfare, promoting sustainable fuels, and integrating advanced safety technologies.
Speaking at the concluding event of Project Abhay at IIT Delhi, Gadkari announced that the government plans to shift 80% of India's truck fleet to CNG or LNG to cut logistics costs and reduce environmental impact as well. “The future of India’s road transport will rely on cleaner fuels, better infrastructure, and advanced technologies. Trucks with automatic emergency braking systems have already been added to improve road safety,” he said.
Highlighting the acute shortage of trained truck drivers, Gadkari revealed, “We have only 75 drivers for every 100 trucks, leading to a shortage of 22 lakh drivers. This lack of manpower contributes to accidents, as India does not have driver shifts like Europe. Of the 1.80 lakh deaths in five lakh accidents annually, 10000 are caused by trucks.”
Innovative Solutions Through Project Abhay
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Prof. Vivek Kumar, Head of the Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT), IIT Delhi, detailed the impact and future plans of Project Abhay.
“In the first phase, we reached 50,000 truck drivers, and in the second phase, we aim to cover 1.5 lakh drivers,” Kumar said.
"Focus will be on holistic well-being, including physical and mental health, vision care, stress management, and social security. One of the key findings during our surveys was that truck drivers often lack time to seek medical advice or even basic services like vision care. Through Project Abhay, they could access essential services at the camps, and were provided with spectacles, health checkups, and social security enrollment within two and a half hours,” Kumar explained.
Debunking the stigma and misconceptions surrounding truck drivers, Kumar said, “Often, truck drivers are blamed for road accidents involving trucks. Our research revealed that accidents caused by trucks are far lower than perceived. By focusing on driver's well-being and creating aspirational job profiles, we aim to enhance road safety and reduce the stress associated with this profession.”
Tech-Driven Solutions For Long-Term Impact
A unique feature of Project Abhay is its tech-enabled approach. A mobile app has been developed that serves as a digital locker for drivers, providing alerts for vehicle-related documents like PUC expiry and updates on regulations. The app also offers training videos, including 2D and 3D films on traffic rules and stress-relief exercises tailored for long driving hours.
“We consulted experts to design specific yoga and physical exercises that help drivers relax in between their long working hours. These exercises are included in the app’s curriculum to ensure drivers can access them anytime,” said Kumar.
A Vision For Sustainable Road Transport
Meanwhile, Gadkari reiterated the government’s vision for modernizing India’s logistics sector. “Improved road infrastructure has already reduced transportation time significantly. By transitioning to CNG and LNG-powered trucks and adopting safety technologies, we aim to reduce logistics costs and enhance road safety,” he said.
The union minister also emphasized the importance of training centers to address the driver shortage. “We are setting up training facilities across the country to bridge this gap and equip drivers with the skills needed for a rapidly-evolving transport sector,” Gadkari added.
Tackling Challenges In Trucking Sector
Despite advancements, challenges persist. Gadkari acknowledged the need for improved working conditions for drivers, including better rest facilities and secure working hours. “The trucking profession must become more attractive and secure. Our efforts aim to make truck driving an aspirational job, supported by technology, training, and safety measures,” he said.
A Holistic Approach To Road Safety And Logistics
Project Abhay is an innovative venture to tackle the truck drivers' challenges and at the same time support wider goals of road safety and efficient logistics. With a focus on health, wellness, and technology, this project promises transformational solutions in the transport sector, said Gadkari, adding that cleaner fuels, advanced technologies, and improved driver welfare will ensure a more sustainable and safer transport system.
As per estimations, over 1.5 lakh drivers are likely to benefit during the second phase of Project Abhay in 2025.