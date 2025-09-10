ETV Bharat / bharat

Revised Tax Under GST Reforms Threatens Coimbatore's Reputation As 'Manchester Of South India'

By S Srinivasan

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association(CODISSIA), an umbrella body of over 20 associations in Tamil Nadu, has demanded reduction of the Goods and Services Tax(GST) to 5 percent to give relief to the distressed sector. The demand comes amid the Central government's recent GST reforms, which have seen reduction of the tax slabs from four to 2 but hiked the tax on job works from 12 to 18 percent.

GST And The Revised Slabs

The GST, implemented since July 1, 2017, was levied in 4 slabs of 28 percent, 18 percent, 12 percent, and 5 percent. The 56th meeting of the GST Council held in Delhi and chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reduced the existing slabs to two brackets of 5 percent and 18 percent. These changes will come into effect from 22 September, 2025.

While the GST reforms are being widely hailed, the tax changes have hiked the existing 12 percent GST on job works to 18 percent leaving the sector in distress.

CODISSIA President, Karthikeyan said that most of the firms associated with the sector and rely on job works are small and micro enterprises. He said the payment for the goods produced through job works is delayed by 60 to 120 days, he said.

“The current 12 percent GST is a big challenge for job order work. Therefore, the GST on job orders should be reduced to 5 percent. We have sent a petition to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard."

Workers associated with the sector said that the revised GST on job works will put the sector, which is reeling under 20 working days a month, under more distress.