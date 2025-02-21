Revised Pilot Duty Norms To Be Rolled Out In Phased Manner From July 1: DGCA To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has been informed by DGCA that airlines would implement the revised norms on duty and rest hours for pilots in a phased manner starting July 1. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also informed Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju that the remaining revised regulations would be implemented from November 1.

Among other aspects, airlines would ensure that there was not more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next under the revised norms. The watchdog's revised civil aviation requirement (CAR) relates to flight duty time limitation seeks to provide more rest time for pilots amid concerns over pilot fatigue. Initially, it was to be implemented from June 1, 2024.

DGCA submitted a affidavit in court on the phased implementation of the roadmap after considering the outcome of the minutes of the meetings among the representatives from the airlines, pilot groups and the civil aviation ministry. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the DGCA, said substantial progress was made in the matter over the rolling out of CAR.

The authorities decided to implement majority of the regulations by July 1, 2025 whereas a smaller part (aspects which are still being considered) would be rolled out by November 1, 2025, she said. The matter would come up on February 24.

The court was hearing pleas filed by Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Indian Pilots Guild and Federation of Indian Pilots relating to DGCA's revised flight duty time limitations. The counsel for the pilots' associations previously said, in principle, CAR 2024 was acceptable, subject to certain conditions. The counsel said if implemented, majority of the grievances would be addressed.

Several significant changes were brought to the existing norms to tackle fatigue among pilots. The affidavit said the weekly rest periods were to be increased from the current 36 hours to 48 hours. "An operator shall ensure that the minimum weekly rest of continuous 48 hours including two local nights is provided such that there shall never be more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next," it said.

The affidavit went on to add, "The operator shall provide weekly rest at home base/temporary home base. Note 2: The 168 hours shall be calculated from the end of the preceding weekly rest period." As per CAR, the maximum flight time and maximum flight duty period for flight operations at night were to be restricted to eight hours and ten hours, respectively.

The number of landings at night was to be confined to two landings compared to the present six. The high court had asked the DGCA to have a meeting with the associations, airlines and the ministry.