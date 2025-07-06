ETV Bharat / bharat

Reuters' X Account Blocked In India; Govt Says No Legal Requirement Made

A government spokesperson stated there is no legal obligation to withhold the account and is working with X to resolve the issue.

Reuters' X Account Blocked In India Apparently Over Request Made During Operation Sindoor
By PTI

Published : July 6, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: International news agency Reuters' X account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand", as per notice displayed by the social media platform.

However, a government spokesperson said there is no legal requirement made by it to withhold the account and it is working with X to resolve the issue.

Reuters' X account is likely to be restored soon.

"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," the spokesperson said.

Sources said a demand for blocking of Reuters' X account alongside several hundreds of other accounts was made during Operation Sindoor in May.

While several accounts were blocked from accessing in India, the Reuters handle wasn't.

Elon Musk-owned X seems to have now acted on that request and blocked Reuters' X handle in India.

And since the issue isn't relevant now, the government has asked X to explain the blocking and lift the embargo.

"An order was issued on May 7 (during Operation Sindoor) but it was not enforced. X seems to have enforced that order now which is a mistake on their part. Government has reached out to X for resolving it at the earliest," an official source said.

An email sent to Reuters seeking comments did not elicit a response. While affiliated X handles such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China are accessible in India, both official X accounts of the global news agency as well as Reuters World handles are inaccessible.

X users attempting to access the main account can see a message that reads: "Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

On its help centre page, X explains such messages "about country withheld content" means X was compelled to withhold the entire account specified or posts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order or local laws.

