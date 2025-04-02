'Retrieve Katchatheevu From Sri Lanka': Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution To Solve Fishermen Issue

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to take steps to reclaim Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka.
The resolution highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu, due to frequent arrests and attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy.
During the session, Stalin stressed that reclaiming Katchatheevu is the only permanent solution to safeguard fishermen of Tamil Nadu. He expressed deep concern over continued assaults, arrests, and confiscation of fishing boats by Sri Lankan authorities, despite political changes in the island nation.
Fishermen Under Threat
Stalin pointed out that 97 Indian fishermen are currently detained in Sri Lanka, with 11 arrested as recently as March 27, 2025.
In 2024 alone, 530 fishermen have been apprehended. He slammed the Centre for failing to protect Indian fishermen, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election promise that no fishermen would be arrested if the BJP came to power.
Stalin also referenced a statement by Tamil leader CN Annadurai, who once said, "The sea is salty because of Tamil fishermen's tears."
He added, "Today, the sea turns red with their blood." The resolution underscored the Tamil Nadu government’s repeated efforts — through 74 official letters to the Union government, urging intervention, yet receiving no concrete action.
Historical Context
The resolution dismissed claims that Tamil Nadu was responsible for ceding Katchatheevu, clarifying that the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan agreement was made by the Centre despite opposition from then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Stalin cited letters and parliamentary records where Karunanidhi and other Tamil leaders strongly opposed the agreement.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had also raised the issue multiple times, passing resolutions in 1991 and 2013. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam did the same in 2014. Since taking office, Stalin has reiterated Tamil Nadu’s stance to Prime Minister Modi and called for a reversal of the 1974 agreement.
Call for Immediate Action
The resolution urged the Centre to reconsider the Indo-Sri Lanka agreement and initiate diplomatic efforts to reclaim Katchatheevu. It also called for Prime Minister Modi, who is set to visit Sri Lanka, to negotiate the release of detained Indian fishermen and their confiscated boats.
The resolution was passed unanimously with support from all political parties, including AIADMK and BJP. Tamil Nadu continues to press for the restoration of Katchatheevu, asserting that it is the only way to ensure the safety and livelihood of its fishermen.