'Retrieve Katchatheevu From Sri Lanka': Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution To Solve Fishermen Issue

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to take steps to reclaim Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka.

The resolution highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu, due to frequent arrests and attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy.

During the session, Stalin stressed that reclaiming Katchatheevu is the only permanent solution to safeguard fishermen of Tamil Nadu. He expressed deep concern over continued assaults, arrests, and confiscation of fishing boats by Sri Lankan authorities, despite political changes in the island nation.

Fishermen Under Threat

Stalin pointed out that 97 Indian fishermen are currently detained in Sri Lanka, with 11 arrested as recently as March 27, 2025.

In 2024 alone, 530 fishermen have been apprehended. He slammed the Centre for failing to protect Indian fishermen, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election promise that no fishermen would be arrested if the BJP came to power.

Stalin also referenced a statement by Tamil leader CN Annadurai, who once said, "The sea is salty because of Tamil fishermen's tears."