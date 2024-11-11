ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Wing Commander MB Ojha Passes Away; Chhattisgarh Governor, CM Sai Pay Tributes

Ojha played an important role in the 1971 war and was a witness to India's victory in the battle.

Retired Wing Commander MB Ojha Passes Away
Raipur: Retired Wing Commander Mahabir Ojha popularly known as MB Ojha of the Indian Air Force passed away here on Sunday. He was 89. His mortal remains will be cremated at the Mahadev crematorium on Monday.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai have expressed grief over his demise and paid tributes to Ojha.

A native of Maulshree Vihar in Chhattisgarh, Ojha was among the elite forces who played a key role in the 1971 war in which Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Governor Pays Tribute To Ojha

While paying tribute to Ojha, Governor Deka said that he played an important role in the 1971 war and was also a witness to India's victory in the war. “Salute to such a brave soldier who dedicated his all to protect mother India,” he said.

“Ojha showed everyone his amazing valour and courage in the 1971 war as well as in many missions. I pray to God to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and to provide courage to the family members in this difficult time,” he said.

CM Sai Condoles Demise

In his condolence message, the Chhattisgarh chief minister highlighted Ojha’s invaluable contribution to serving the country and called him a “brave warrior of the nation.”

“Wing Commander MB Ojha (Retd), who made significant contributions in the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971 and was part of Indian peace missions, passed away today in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) at the age of 89. He was a direct witness to the surrender of 90,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army in 1971,” he wrote on X.

Ojha Participated In Major Wars

Ojha was involved in the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971. He was also involved in the missions of the Indian Peace Service. He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1956. At least 90,000 soldiers of the Pakistani Army surrendered before General Jagjit Singh Arora, during which Wing Commander (Retd) Ojha was present and he was a direct witness to that surrender.

