Retired Wing Commander MB Ojha Passes Away; Chhattisgarh Governor, CM Sai Pay Tributes

Raipur: Retired Wing Commander Mahabir Ojha popularly known as MB Ojha of the Indian Air Force passed away here on Sunday. He was 89. His mortal remains will be cremated at the Mahadev crematorium on Monday.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai have expressed grief over his demise and paid tributes to Ojha.

A native of Maulshree Vihar in Chhattisgarh, Ojha was among the elite forces who played a key role in the 1971 war in which Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Governor Pays Tribute To Ojha

While paying tribute to Ojha, Governor Deka said that he played an important role in the 1971 war and was also a witness to India's victory in the war. “Salute to such a brave soldier who dedicated his all to protect mother India,” he said.

“Ojha showed everyone his amazing valour and courage in the 1971 war as well as in many missions. I pray to God to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and to provide courage to the family members in this difficult time,” he said.