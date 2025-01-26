ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Teacher Duped Of Rs 7 Lakh On Pretext Of Land Levelling In Chhattisgarh; One Held

Police said the accused deceived Amir Sai, the victim, by promising to level lands at the cheapest rate and made him withdraw Rs 7 lakh.

Korea SP Ravi Kurre and other officials with the accused after his arrest.
Korea SP Ravi Kurre and other officials with the accused after the arrest. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 7:39 PM IST

Korea: A person accused of duping a retired teacher of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of levelling his land has been arrested from Meerut by Chhattisgarh's Korea Police on Sunday.

Police said the accused deceived Amir Sai, the victim, by promising to level his land at the cheapest rate. To gain Sai's trust, the accused levelled some land with a JCB and told Sai of levelling all his lands in a similar way. He made Sai withdraw Rs 7 lakh from his account and decamped with the money.

A disheartened Sai complained to the police about the incident and the accused was located in Meerut from his mobile's location. Immediately, a police team headed for Meerut. The kingpin, Adil, was nabbed from the Bhawanpur Police Station area of ​​Meerut along with Rs 71,800 cash and a mobile phone. During interrogation, he revealed to the police the information about other members of the gang. But by the time police reached, they fled.

"Adil, the leader of the gang was arrested from the Bhawanpur Police Station area of ​​Meerut. The police recovered Rs 71,800 cash and a mobile phone from him. During interrogation, Adil gave information about other members of the gang, but they fled. The police are in search of them. The criminal history of Adil has also come to light and a case has been registered against him in Pandula Police Station of Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh and Garha Mukteshwar Police Station of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh," Korea SP Ravi Kurre said.

