Retired MP Govt Official Chargesheeted In Graft Case Filed In 1995

Now an octogenarian, DD Bhutada was the joint director of the food and civil supplies corporation in Bhopal and owned a rice mill and lands.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST

Raipur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police on Monday filed a chargesheet at a court in Bilaspur against an 82-year-old retired officer in a disproportionate assets (DA) case lodged against him in 1995, an official said.

After completing the investigation in the DA case against DD Bhutada, then joint director of the food and civil supplies corporation in Bhopal in undivided Madhya Pradesh, the chargesheet was filed in the special court set up under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bilaspur, the EOW official added.

Notably, the case was registered against him by the EOW Bhopal in 1995, and later the EOW Raipur was authorised to conduct further investigation, he said.

On September 13, 1995, the EOW raided Bhutada's residence in Bilaspur and other premises linked to him. It came to be known that he owned a rice mill and several land parcels in Bilaspur, the official added.

The agency had also seized gold and silver, around Rs 5 lakh in cash and other items from his premises. The investigation revealed Bhutada had allegedly amassed properties valued at three times his known sources of income, he said. After being carved out of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh came into existence as a state on November 1, 2000.

