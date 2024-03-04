Retired Employee Of Punjab Roadways Installs Government Bus On House Roof

Kapurthala (Punjab): The house of Resham Singh, who retired from Punjab Roadways, looks different. The reason why the house of Resham, located in village Kang Sahbu, stands out, is that a Punjab Roadways bus, which he has installed on the roof, is visible from the highway.

People from the neighbourhood come to see the unique house. Resham Singh, a retired employee of Punjab Roadways, has built this bus of Punjab Roadways on the roof of his house.

Resham Singh told reporters that he fulfilled his wish. "I worked in the technical department of Punjab Roadways for 40-45 years. I retired from his job in 2013. I earned my livelihood and made property because of Punjab Roadways. So, I got a Pubjab Raodwats bus installed on the roof of the house," he added.

He further said that all its work has been completed. According to Resham Singh, this bus is visible from the nearby highway. "From steering to seats, LEDs, every little thing has been installed in this bus. These things are there in every Punjab Roadways bus," he said.

Resham also said that so far Rs two and a half to Rs three lakh rupees have been spent on this bus.

"We started installing the bus on the rooftop in 2018, but the work halted due to COVID-19. I and my family fell ill but after we recovered, we once again started the work," he added.

Resham Singh said he has so far not informed any Punjab Roadway employees about this bus. He added that the Secretary of Punjab Roadways and other workers have guided him on the project. "I feel that my dream has come true. I hope that my grandchildren will take care of this bus," he concluded.