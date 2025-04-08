ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Bank Officer Duped of Rs 65 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest'; Accused Held From Ludhiana

Kurukshetra: A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Kurukshetra, where a retired bank officer was digitally "arrested" and duped of Rs 64.65 lakh. Police arrested the accused, Chanchal Kumar alias Vicky, from Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim, Vidya Sagar, a resident of Kurukshetra, lodged a complaint on December 3, 2024. He stated that on November 14, 2024, he received a call from a person posing as a customs officer, claiming a parcel addressed to Malaysia in his name contained drugs. The caller threatened him with a five-year jail sentence and a Rs 5 lakh fine, saying the issue could only be resolved by lodging a complaint with the Bombay Police within two hours.

Under pressure, Vidya Sagar shared bank account and fixed deposit details of both himself and his wife. He was later contacted by another person identifying himself as Anil Yadav, allegedly a CBI chief, who claimed there were two drug cases registered against him. To clear his name, he was instructed to break all fixed deposits and transfer the funds for "validation" by the RBI.