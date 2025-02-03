Retired Army Soldier Shot At By Militants In J&K's Kulgam

Anantnag: A retired Army soldier along with his wife and daughter was injured after being fired at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

A police officer said that unknown militants fired upon the ex-army man identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, son of Ghulam Hassan Wagay, a resident of Behibagh area of Kulgam district, today afternoon. In the firing incident, Wagay along with his wife namely Aiyeena and their daughter were injured. They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers.

The attack on the retired army soldier in Anantnag comes close on the heels of disappearance of an off-duty Territorial Army soldier in the district. As already reported by ETV Bharat, Rifleman Abid Hussain Bhat, who was on a one month leave, had left his home in Kharpora-Chittergul area of Anantnag to report to duty at Rangreth on Saturday, but did not report at the camp till Sunday morning.

Following his "disappearance", a missing persons report was lodged with police. The soldier belonging to the 162 TA unit, returned home on Sunday evening and was later questioned by the police about his whereabouts since Saturday. However, police ruled out any terror angle into the case so far.