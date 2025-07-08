ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Army Colonel Trapped In Fake Herbal Seeds Purchase Deal, Swindled Of Rs 89 Lakhs by Cyber Fraudsters

Dehradun: A retired army Colonel has become the latest victim of cyber fraudsters having lost a whopping of Rs 89 lakh.

The retired colonel from Dehradun was lured to buy herbal seeds worth lakhs of rupees that are reportedly used in the treatment of diseases like cancer and depression.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown accused in the cybercrime police station and are investigating the matter.

Cases of cyber fraud are increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand. Recently, a woman was cheated of Rs 40 lakh on the pleas of starting a gold business. Now a retired army colonel has become a victim of cyber fraudsters.

Fraud through Facebook: In the case of the retired Colonel Surjeet Singh, as per the complaint, on June 12, 2025, a girl named Elizabeth contacted him through Facebook. She identified herself to be a resident of Ukraine. She told the retired colonel that she works as a nurse in the Royal Infirmary Hospital, Bristol UK.

The retired colonel said that Elizabeth put him in touch with a person named Frank. Frank was claiming to be the purchasing manager of Abbott Pharmaceutical. He also proposed a purchase and sale model for rare herbal seeds. These seeds, the Colonel was told are used to make medicines for the treatment of cancer, depression and other diseases.