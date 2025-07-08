Retired Army Colonel Trapped In Fake Herbal Seeds Purchase Deal, Swindled Of Rs 89 Lakhs by Cyber Fraudsters

Dehradun: A retired army Colonel has become the latest victim of cyber fraudsters having lost a whopping of Rs 89 lakh.
The retired colonel from Dehradun was lured to buy herbal seeds worth lakhs of rupees that are reportedly used in the treatment of diseases like cancer and depression.
On the basis of the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown accused in the cybercrime police station and are investigating the matter.
Cases of cyber fraud are increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand. Recently, a woman was cheated of Rs 40 lakh on the pleas of starting a gold business. Now a retired army colonel has become a victim of cyber fraudsters.
Fraud through Facebook: In the case of the retired Colonel Surjeet Singh, as per the complaint, on June 12, 2025, a girl named Elizabeth contacted him through Facebook. She identified herself to be a resident of Ukraine. She told the retired colonel that she works as a nurse in the Royal Infirmary Hospital, Bristol UK.
The retired colonel said that Elizabeth put him in touch with a person named Frank. Frank was claiming to be the purchasing manager of Abbott Pharmaceutical. He also proposed a purchase and sale model for rare herbal seeds. These seeds, the Colonel was told are used to make medicines for the treatment of cancer, depression and other diseases.
Retired colonel cheated of 89 lakhs: The seeds were to be purchased at the rate of 81 thousand rupees per packet (about 1000 dollars). The company was to sell them for 2000 dollars per packet. The first order included 100 packets. The payment was to be made to a farmer named Sonam Thapa, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. Falling prey to cyber thugs, retired colonel Surjeet Singh made a total online payment of 89 lakh rupees on different dates from 12 to 29 June 2025 for the purchase of herbal seeds. But after the payment, the seeds did not reach him. After the victim gave the money, when information was gathered about the farmer Sonam Thapa, it was found that it was a fake identity.
Cyber Crime Control Police filed a case: Cyber Crime Control CO Ankush Mishra has said that the police have received a complaint of cyber fraud.
“On the basis of the complaint of the retired Colonel Surjeet Singh, a case has been registered against unknown accused. The accounts in which the money has been transferred online by the victim are being investigated,” said Ankush Mishra, CO, Cyber Crime Control-
