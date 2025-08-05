ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Amravati Zilla Parishad Employee Shocked To Discover He's 'Dead' On Paper Since 2010

Amravati: A shocking incident has happened in the life of Narayan Jevade, who lives in the city's Wadali area. Narayan Jevade was an employee in the District Council of Amaravati. He retired in 2015. He has been getting his pension every month.

But he was shocked when he came to know that the Gram Panchayat in his native village had registered him as “Dead” in 2010. As he came to know about this, he raised the question: “Am I alive or dead? I don't know.”

After having served the District Council as a fourth-grade employee, he retired in 2015. He has been getting a pension for ten years. He has three daughters who are married and one son is happily settled with his family.

After retirement, both Narayan and his wife lived together in Wadali supporting each other. While everything was satisfactory, he suddenly came to know that the Gram Panchayat in his native village had registered his death in 2010 itself.

After hearing this, he raised the question: “Why was my death registered while I am alive?”

He asked for clarifications, expressing his grief while talking to the ETV Bharat team. A native of Lehgaon in Morshi taluka of Amravati district, Narayan served in the Amravati Zilla Parishad for thirty-five years.

However, he was connected to his native village, Lehgaon. He also has a small piece of land in the village Wadali, where all his relatives are settled. He used to visit the village time and again while in service. He was also allotted a house on his land in the village. The government built it. In the midst of all these, he had gone to the Lehgaon Gram Panchayat to inquire about his land about five years ago.