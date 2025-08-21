ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Air Force Veteran Attempts Suicide At Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darbar

Lucknow: A retired Air Force personnel allegedly attempted suicide during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janta Darbar in the capital city on Thursday, police said. The incident triggered panic at the public grievance forum and raised security concerns as well, they said.

The man, identified as Satvir Gurjar, a resident of Loni in the Ghaziabad district, suddenly collapsed at the darbar soon after others present there knew about his extreme step.

“Security personnel rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors said his condition was critical but later declared him out of danger,” according to police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hazratganj Vikas Jaiswal confirmed the incident, saying former soldier Satvir Gurjar, who came from Ghaziabad to attend the Janta Darbar, attempted suicide.

“He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, and his condition is stable. We have registered a case and are investigating the reasons behind his act,” Jaiswal said.

Gurjar’s relatives, who accompanied him to the Janta Darbar, claimed that he was in distress after the power department had disconnected the electricity supply to his house nearly 25 days ago.