Retd Village Accountant Gets One Year Jail For Rs 500 Bribe He Took 30 Years Back

Bengaluru: A 70-year-old retired village accountant has been sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court for taking Rs 500 bribe 30 years ago from a farmer to issue an RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) document of his agricultural land.

The retired accountant Nagesh Dondu Shivangekar is now cooling his heels in the Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi, 500 km north of Bengaluru.

Nagesh was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police in 1995 while he was accepting Rs 500 bribe from Lakshman Rukkanna Katambale, a farmer from Kadoli village in Belagavi district, to issue an RTC of his agricultural land. Lakshman had approached Nagesh seeking RTC in his name after the division of the family's agricultural land between him and his brother.

When Nagesh demanded a bribe, Lakshman registered a complaint with the Lokayukta police, who, in turn, caught Nagesh red-handed while accepting the bribe and arrested him. The special court on June 14, 2006, held Nagesh guilty (of accepting a bribe) and sentenced him to 1 year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

Nagesh questioned his conviction in the circuit bench of the Karnataka High Court at Dharwad. On March 9, 2012, the high court absolved Nagesh of allegations. His woes did not end there as Lokayukta police went to the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. The apex court on June 18 upheld the special court's verdict, following which Nagesh, who has now been leading a retired life for the past 10 years, was arrested and sent to the Hidalga jail.

But Lakshman isn't alive to see the court delivering justice to him after 30 long years. According to his relatives, Lakshman died five years ago. "As they say, better late than never, Lakshman has finally got justice. This judgement will increase the faith and confidence of people in our justice system," said Appasaheb Desai, Lakshman's acquaintance and a farmers' leader.

Kadoli villagers remember Lakshman for his charity works that included donating Rs 5,000 for the flood relief works in Chennai, cash rewards to meritorious students of the village.