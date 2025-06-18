New Delhi: Biodiversity is essential for maintaining ecosystem. The preservation of biodiversity including wildlife is crucial. Restoration of water bodies can prevent human-animal conflict as it would provide the animals with the basic elements like water for their survival, which would restrict them from venturing into human settlements.

Human-wildlife conflict pertains to the detrimental interactions that occur between humans and wild animals, resulting in harmful consequences such as injuries or fatalities among humans, damage to crops, livestock, and other properties. In addition to that, this conflict can have equally adverse effects on wild animals and their habitats.

Notably, the Aravalli Green Wall Project is being carried out under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Its primary objective is to reforest 700 km Aravalli hill range in 29 districts in Delhi and three others states - Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In also aims for restoration of water bodies.

In the preliminary stage, 75 water bodies will undergo rejuvenation, starting with five waterbodies each in every district of Aravalli landscape, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A photo of a water body (ETV Bharat)

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav asserted that Aravallis are not only a natural barrier against desertification but also a cradle of India's civilisation and heritage. He called upon local communities to actively participate in conservation efforts and restore degraded areas through collaborative actions.

Mentioning about initiative like Aravalli Green Wall Project, government sources on Wednesday told ETV Bharat that the state forest departments and other stakeholders have been directed for its proper implementation.

Elaborating about restoration of water bodies, sources said, "Restoration of water bodies are taken up especially during the dry season. Whatever the work is to be done it is mainly carried before the rainy season. As the Monsoon comes, these gets replenished."

"This work is ongoing. The Centre has given thrust to it by issuing the direction. The works are being done by the states forest department. The guideline is an add on to the existing work," they said.

Sources added, "Water is a basic element. Animals requires water for their survival. Water bodies restoration is a ongoing process. In summer months, the forest department gives much attention that the wild species get water within the jungle. Especially, attention is being given that there is no scarcity of water so that wild species remains within the jungle and don't come outside."

"In different states facing very harsh summer, there is a problem of water scarcity. If there is natural water bodies then its fine. In many places, there is water scarcity. Where will the wild species go and drink water. Initiatives such as restoring water bodies can provide water to the animals," they said.

"During the summer, the water gets very restrict. The effort is to maintain that natural water bodies, natural holes so that animals don't venture out of their natural habitat. Because if the animal comes out of their natural habitat, then there is a problem of human animal conflict. To prevent human-animal conflict such initiative is important," added sources.