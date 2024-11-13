ETV Bharat / bharat

Respite from Food Inflation after January Only: NITI Aayog

New Delhi: India's food inflation has recently surged to 10.9 percent, its highest level in 15 months, primarily driven by rising vegetable prices. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ramesh Chand, a member of NITI Aayog, stated that food prices are expected to remain high until January 2025, when fresh crops of onions, potatoes, and other vegetables are expected to bring relief. He further noted that the increase in vegetable prices is the main factor contributing to the current inflationary trend.

Ramesh Chand mentioned that food inflation will begin to decline after two months as new crops hit the market. By the start of the Rabi season, he expects inflation to return to a more comfortable level. He also noted that global inflationary pressures are contributing to the rise in food prices.

He explained that the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) is trending upwards, mainly due to the prices of three key vegetables: tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Once the new crops of Onion and Potato are available, prices are expected to fall, and inflation will decrease. Regarding onions, he mentioned that unseasonal weather had damaged some crops, which created upward price pressure. Additionally, the opening of onion exports further contributed to rising prices. However, he emphasized that the demand from farmers for export opportunities is legitimate, and banning exports for an extended period isn't feasible.

Healthy Crop Outlook

Chand also highlighted that due to good rainfall and favorable water reservoir conditions, India is likely to see a record production of rice and cereals in the upcoming Kharif season.

Inflation Status

In October, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.21 percent, up from 5.49 percent in September and 4.87 percent in October 2023. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) was even higher, at 10.87 percent. Urban CPI was recorded at 6.68 percent, while rural CPI was 5.62%. Similarly, rural CFPI stood at 10.69%, and urban CFPI was at 11.09 percent. As a result, inflation reached a 14-month high of 6.2 percent in October, breaching the RBI's tolerance limit for inflation management.