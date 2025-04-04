Explained: Why PM, NSA's Intervention Needed To Resolve Dual Control Over Assam Rifles?

New Delhi: The Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Welfare Association (AREWA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval to resolve the issue of dual control over Assam Rifles within reasonable time as both Home Ministry and Defence Ministry failed to do the same.

“With utmost respect to the Prime Minister, brilliantly steering the country for the successive third term and the National Security Advisor, assisting the PM on the job excellently since the inception of the present government, in 2014, we, representing the veterans of the oldest paramilitary force of the country, the Assam Rifles (AR), repose faith in both of them to resolve the ‘dual control’ issue of AR within reasonable time, as the concerned ministries have failed to arrive at a consensus to find a solution to the problem,” said V Tulsi Nair (Retd), national president of AREWA in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval.

National security issue

In the letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, Nair said the matter involved more closely pertains to the national security issue, as such, there should not be any further delay to refer the issue to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

“It is requested that the PMO must take initiative to transfer the whole issue on the subject to the NSCS and the latter must take up the issue at right earnest, seeking reports on the matter from both the ministries, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Defence (MoD), and constitute a special cell to discuss, decide and resolve the issue in the interest of the national security and the force, at the earliest,” Nair said.

According to Nair, the Indian Army cannot and will never detach the force from its operational control. MHA, on the other hand, remains stubborn not to leave the administrative control of the force.

“The ministry (MHA) also tried to bring operational control of the force under its domain which has been resisted by the Indian Army (MoD) more than once. The ministry also proposed to merge AR with ITBP. The tug of war between the two ministries with regard to the control of AR will continue unabated without any solution acceptable to both, if the present scenario is allowed to continue. This is why, the association strongly feels that the matter should invariably be taken over by the NSCS and judiciously decided to resolve the issue once and for all,” Nair said.

Nair said that inspite of serving like the Defence personnel, they don't get government benefits like the Defence personnel. The defence ministry looks after the operational issue of AR and the Home Ministry looks after the administrative issue.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles came into being in 1835, as a militia called the ‘Cachar Levy’. With approximately 750 men, AR was formed to primarily protect British Tea estates and their settlements against tribal raids. Subsequently, all these Forces were reorganised and renamed as the ‘Frontier Force’ as their role was increased to conduct punitive expeditions across the borders of Assam.

The Post-Independence role of the Assam Rifles continued to evolve ranging from conventional combat role during Sino-India War 1962, operating in foreign land as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka in 1987 (Op Pawan) to peacekeeping role in the North-Eastern States in the face of growing tribal unrest and insurgency wherein the maintenance of law and order, countering insurgency became important tasks for the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles has grown substantially over the years from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present.

The differences in benefits

Although the personnel of the force perform similar duties as that of an army, their pay structure and other benefits including benefits for their children are not the same.

There is a major difference in allowances, concessions, education for the kids, and other logistics.

“We don’t get the benefits like the defence personnel. There is a difference of around Rs 10,000-15,000 in the pension of a retired subedar in the Assam Rifles and the Indian army,” said CR Arya, national vice president of AREWA who retired as subedar major from Assam Rifles in 2022.

According to Arya, the Assam Rifles personnel are also denied the benefits enjoyed by the members of other paramilitary forces.

“In other paramilitary forces, a jawan is eligible to fill the officer-cadre departmental post after three years of continuous service. But an Assam Rifles personnel needs to wait for 13 years to apply for the departmental officer post as per the policies of the defence ministry,” Arya said.

The Assam Rifles personnel are also deprived of several other benefits including casualty benefits.

“During several operations while performing my duties I had received atleast 11 bullet injuries on my body. I was supposed to get casualty benefits, but I am deprived of that benefit. I served more than 60 years in Assam Rifles,” said subedar major Arya.

A subedar major in Assam rifles get atleast Rs 57,000 as pension. And if they get (around 500 personnel) casualty benefits, their pension will be more than Rs 85,000.

The dual control

India’s oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, has a dual control structure under which the administrative control is attached with the MHA and operational control attached with the MoD through the Indian Army.

The Assam Rifles, prior to 1965, was under the Ministry of External Affairs, reflecting the focus on Northeast affairs. However, following the Sino-Indian War of 1962, the administrative control of the Assam Rifles was transferred to the MHA, while the operational control remained with the Indian Army.

Dual control affecting operations

The dual control of the force keeps affecting the operational capabilities of the Assam Rifles. The home ministry looks after the recruitment, pay, and infrastructure needs of the force. Whereas MoD, takes calls on the force’s deployments, postings, transfers and other operational issues through the Army.

“Dual control certainly affects the operations capabilities. Although we are performing the same role as the army, we are deprived of the benefits of a defence personnel which is affecting the morale of the personnel,” said Arya.

MHA’s move opposed by MoD

Formed after the Kargil War, a Group of Ministers (GoM) recommended in 2001 that the Assam Rifles be placed under the complete control of the MHA.

“In order that the Assam Rifles may be able to play its role effectively, it should be placed under the complete control of the MHA. The DG, Assam Rifles should be selected and appointed by the MHA and report to it directly,” GoM recommended.

However, the MoD opposed the idea, raising concerns about the force’s role in counter-insurgency operations and its historical ties to the Indian Army.

The MHA again in 2018 mooted the proposal to merge the Assam Rifles with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, it was also struck down by the Army.

AREWA’s approach to the court

In 2017, the Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association (AREWA) approached the Delhi High Court with a petition regarding the dual control structure of the Assam Rifles, seeking to place the force under the complete control of the Army.

“With the legal battle lingering for seven years now, the AREWA feels that it is imperative for the NSCS to intervene and resolve the issue,” said Naid.

Following a latest hearing on the issue on March 10, the Delhi high court said that it will again hear the case on July 9. The court has asked both the defence ministry and home ministry to reply within the next four weeks.