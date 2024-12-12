ETV Bharat / bharat

Resolution To Remove Vice President Can Be Taken Up In Next Session: Constitutional Expert

New Delhi: The resolution to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar from his chair can be taken up in the next session of the Parliament, said former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary.

“No impeachment motion can be moved against the Vice President. In fact, the opposition parties have only moved a resolution against the vice president, which can be taken up either by a special sitting of the House or continue in the next session,” Achary told ETV Bharat.

The resolution has been signed by 70 Rajya Sabha MPs from parties including Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

“This is not an impeachment motion. The Vice President can’t be impeached. This is a resolution brought by the opposition against the vice president to remove him. It’s a simple resolution. Now a notice has been given with a time limit of 14 days to move it,” said Achary.

He reiterated that a notice can’t be taken up before the completion of 14 days of notice period.

“After the completion of the notice period, the issue can be taken up at any date. Either there should be a special sitting, or it will be forwarded to the next session, following the fact that the resolution does not lapse as it’s a constitutional resolution, as provided in the Constitution,” said Achary.

Achary further said that the resolution will be futile if the opposition doesn’t have a majority in the House. As per the current equation, in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the BJP and its allies have around 125 seats, while the opposition has the support of around 112 MPs.

According to Acharya, impeachments can be moved only against the President, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, as well as the Chief Election Commissioner.