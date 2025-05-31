Resilient and Water Bearing Mopane Trees in Pench National Park Are a Lifeline to Thirsty Langurs

Seoni: Madhya Pradesh: In a fascinating forest and wildlife ecosystem, the black faced Gray langurs that abound the Pench National Park and Tiger Reserve are said to fall back on Mopane trees during dry spells to quench their thirsts.

Mopane trees originally belong to Africa’s savannas and perform a unique role of conserving water through its butterfly shaped leaves.

The trees are resilient and with its natural ecosystem of producing a sweat like substance supports wild lives.

The black-faced gray monkeys are found in large number in Pench Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve.

When there is a shortage of water in the summer seasons, the black faced monkeys or langurs search for a tree instead of searching for water. By sucking the sweat of Mopane trees, they quench their thirst and also fulfil the water shortage in their body.

It is not that langurs do not drink water. They drink water from water sources like rivers, ponds, lakes and water collected in tree holes. When water is not easily available in the forests during extreme summer or the rivers and streams dry up, langurs quench their thirst by drinking the juice of the Mopane trees.

Botany expert Dr. Vikas Sharma said, "The Mopane tree is found in the forests of South Africa. It is considered to be the heaviest wood among the woods there. It is called 'Moyan' in the local language. Its botanical name is Colophospermum. It has kidney-shaped beans and distinctive butterfly-shaped leaves. Which change from bright green to golden brown in autumn.”

This tree is found in low-lying areas with hot, dry, clay-like soil. A large amount of it is found in the dense forests of Pench Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve, said the expert.

He explained: “a sticky substance like sweat comes out of these is trees. If it dries up, it is also used as gum. Sap comes out naturally from the trunks of some trees. This juice is sticky, then when this juice comes out, it dries up. This dried and frozen juice is called gum. The medicinal properties of the tree from which the gum comes out are also found in this gum."

Dr Vikas Sharma said that "important gum producing trees in India are Acacia Nilotica (Babul), Catechu (Khair), Sterculia Urens (Kullu), Anogeissus Latifolia (Dhaura), Butea Monosperma (Pallas), Bauhinia Retusa (Semal), Lannia Coromandelica (Lendia) and Azadirachta Indica and Neem. From which sweat comes out and after this sweat dries, it becomes gum.

However, the langurs in Pench National Park are said to perform yet another unique act of alerting deer herds whenever a tiger is roaming nearby. As reported by visitors at the park and also forest officials the langurs move in groups and are “intelligent “animals.”

The languars on sighting a tiger will give a particular alarm call that are intercepted by the deer herds who then take their guards.