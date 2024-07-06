ETV Bharat / bharat

Building Collapse in Surat City; 15 People Seriously Injured, Rescue Operations On

About 15 persons were seriously injured after they were trapped under the debris at the building collapse site in Gujarat's Surat city. Several others were allegedly stuck. The search and rescue operation is on with the help of NDRF and SDRF, officials said.

Surat (Gujarat) : A six-storey residential building collapsed in the Pal area of Surat city on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least 15 persons seriously injured and several others trapped, officials said.

A woman was among those who were rescued alive from the debris, while a search and rescue operation is on with the help of NDRF and SDRF as local people claimed four to five persons might have been still trapped, said Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi.

"A six-storey building collapsed during the afternoon in the Pal area of the city. We learned that four to five flats were occupied in the building. One woman has been rescued. Four to five people are still feared trapped. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the help of NDRF and SDRF. We hope that the operation will end in a couple of hours," said Pardhi.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, who arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operation, confirmed that the voices of trapped persons were heard at the beginning of the rescue efforts. He said the building was constructed in 2016-17. Prima facie, around five flats in the building, were occupied, mostly by those who work in factories in this area, he added.

"When rescue work started, we heard voices of those who were trapped inside. We rescued a woman alive from the rubble and sent her to the hospital. We suspect that nearly five people are still trapped inside," stated Gehlot. (with PTI inputs)

