Resident Doctors Association Vow To Continue Strike Against Rape and Murder of Kolkata Doctor

New Delhi: Stating that the assurance given by the Health Ministry following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata falls short of addressing their immediate needs, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Delhi decided to continue their strike.
The Resident Doctors’ Association collectively dashed off their six-point charter of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister JP Nadda as well as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Last week, while assuring to form a committee, the Health Ministry said that it (the committee) will suggest all possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.
The ministry said that representatives of all stakeholders, including the State Governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee.
Immediate Ordinance
The Doctors' Associations said that an ordinance must be passed within 48 hours to address the safety concerns of healthcare professionals. This ordinance should include stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure severe punishment for those who harm healthcare workers.
Legislation in Parliament
The ordinance must be followed by the introduction of a comprehensive bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This bill should focus on the protection of healthcare professionals and provide a robust legal framework to safeguard their rights and safety.
Continuation Of Ordinance
The ordinance passed must remain in force until the bill is passed by Parliament and enacted as a law. There should be a gap in the legal protection for healthcare workers during this transition period.
The Resident Doctors’ Association also demanded a fair and transparent investigation, deployment of paramilitary forces and nationwide security measures as well as financial compensation.
“On August 16, the Action Committee for the Central Protection Force had a detailed meeting with the officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to express our concern regarding the recent tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. While we appreciate the ministry’s efforts, this assurance falls short of addressing our immediate needs,” said Dr Gautam, president of RDA at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
Stating that previous committees have been established without resulting in significant progress or the passage of relevant legislation, Dr Gautam said, “The urgency of the situation demands immediate action in the form of an ordinance to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals.”
The Action Committee of RDA for the Central Protection Act has unanimously decided to continue its strike as their demands remain unaddressed. The strike will involve halting all academic activities, elective OPDs, ward services and elective OT services while maintaining essential emergency services, including ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency OTs.
Meanwhile, the resident doctors provided elective OPD services in around 26 specialities, including medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics, to patients outside Nirman Bhawan on Monday.
