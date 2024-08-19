ETV Bharat / bharat

Resident Doctors Association Vow To Continue Strike Against Rape and Murder of Kolkata Doctor

New Delhi: Stating that the assurance given by the Health Ministry following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata falls short of addressing their immediate needs, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Delhi decided to continue their strike.

The Resident Doctors’ Association collectively dashed off their six-point charter of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister JP Nadda as well as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Last week, while assuring to form a committee, the Health Ministry said that it (the committee) will suggest all possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

The ministry said that representatives of all stakeholders, including the State Governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee.

Immediate Ordinance

The Doctors' Associations said that an ordinance must be passed within 48 hours to address the safety concerns of healthcare professionals. This ordinance should include stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure severe punishment for those who harm healthcare workers.

Legislation in Parliament

The ordinance must be followed by the introduction of a comprehensive bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This bill should focus on the protection of healthcare professionals and provide a robust legal framework to safeguard their rights and safety.

Continuation Of Ordinance