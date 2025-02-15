ETV Bharat / bharat

Reshuffle In Congress: Kharge Names New General Secretaries, In-Charges For 11 States, UTs

New Delhi: The Congress has carried out a major reshuffle in the party, appointing new general secretaries and in-charges for 11 states and union territories.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as general secretary in-charge for Punjab. Baghel replaced Harish Chaudhary, who has been shifted to Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, Syed Naseer Hussain, a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, has been named general secretary in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Hussain has been relieved of his role attached to the Congress president’s office. He replaces Bharatsinh Solanki as the AICC in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir.

After the poll debacle in Jammu and Kashmir last year, a committee formed to ascertain the reasons behind it had put the onus on Solanki for the bad performance. Hussain will have a tough period ahead to revive the party and put it on the right path to gain support from the people. In Ladakh, Congress party is way behind BJP and NC and he will have to work with the local leadership to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.