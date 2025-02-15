Reshuffle In Congress: Kharge Names New General Secretaries, In-Charges For 11 States, UTs

New Delhi: The Congress has carried out a major reshuffle in the party, appointing new general secretaries and in-charges for 11 states and union territories.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as general secretary in-charge for Punjab. Baghel replaced Harish Chaudhary, who has been shifted to Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, Syed Naseer Hussain, a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, has been named general secretary in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Hussain has been relieved of his role attached to the Congress president’s office. He replaces Bharatsinh Solanki as the AICC in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir.
After the poll debacle in Jammu and Kashmir last year, a committee formed to ascertain the reasons behind it had put the onus on Solanki for the bad performance. Hussain will have a tough period ahead to revive the party and put it on the right path to gain support from the people. In Ladakh, Congress party is way behind BJP and NC and he will have to work with the local leadership to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
The AICC president also appointed Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil as the in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. She replaces senior leader Rajeev Shukla. Rajani Patel is the chief whip of the Congress party in Rajya Sabha.
Meenakshi Natrajan, a former MP from Madhya Pradesh, is the new in-charge for Telangana. She replaced Deepa Dasmunshi, who had been holding additional charge of Telangana since December 2023. Dasmunshi will continue as AICC in-charge for Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Kharge appointed B K Hariprasad as the in-charge for Haryana, replacing Dipak Babaria. Giri Chodankar has been appointed as the in-charge for Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. Ajay Kumar Lallu is the new in-charge for Odisha while K. Raju has been appointed the in-charge for Jharkhand.
Sapatagiri Sankar Ulaka will look after Congress affairs in Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim & Nagaland. Krishna Allavaru is the new in-charge for Bihar. The party has appreciated the contributions of outgoing general secretaries/in-charges. They are Dipak Babria, Mohan Prakash, Bharatsinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devender Yadav.
