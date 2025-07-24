ETV Bharat / bharat

Reshaping The Community: Salma's Transformative Powers Bring Toilets for Transgender Persons in Varanasi

Varanasi: Varanasi has for the first time built seven toilets dedicated fully to the transgender members after Salma - one from the community took up the cause and fought for it till these were achieved.

Salma is now pitching for an exclusive Ashram for transgender community in the holy city of Varanasi which will be another first in the country, if it happens.

As the campaign for the ashram intensifies, Salma's efforts have started yielding results and the Uttar Pradesh Governor is said to have taken an initiative on this.

A resident of Varanasi now, Salma left her home at the age of 11, upset by the taunts of her family and society. After becoming an adult, she took a vow to bring a change in the lives of her eunuch community by changing her name from Salman to Salma.

Salma, who sports a big bindi on her forehead now and keeps long hair left her home in 2011 after being troubled by the taunts of her family.

Salma says, “Being the only child in the family, she used to get respect initially. After her mother died at the age of one, her father got addicted to drugs and started getting violent towards her.”

Her father was a butcher and alleged to have beaten her up when down with addiction. Her aunt was raising her, when she was 8 years old, her father got married for the second time. Her step mother started behaving so badly that she thought it best to leave the house after facing torture for three years. Since childhood, she loved wearing sarees and bindis which invited taunts and teasing from others in the family.

After leaving home, she spent about six months at railway stations, bus terminus and sometimes in shelter homes.

“At the age of 13, I took shelter in the house of an aunt living in my neighbourhood. I had short hair, which I started growing and I used to live in my aunt's house like a girl. She allowed me to live like a girl and named me Salma.”

Salma recalls during this time she met some other eunuchs, who introduced her to a ‘Guru.’