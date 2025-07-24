Reshaping The Community: Salma's Transformative Powers Bring Toilets for Transgender Persons in Varanasi

Varanasi: Varanasi has for the first time built seven toilets dedicated fully to the transgender members after Salma - one from the community took up the cause and fought for it till these were achieved.
Salma is now pitching for an exclusive Ashram for transgender community in the holy city of Varanasi which will be another first in the country, if it happens.
As the campaign for the ashram intensifies, Salma's efforts have started yielding results and the Uttar Pradesh Governor is said to have taken an initiative on this.
A resident of Varanasi now, Salma left her home at the age of 11, upset by the taunts of her family and society. After becoming an adult, she took a vow to bring a change in the lives of her eunuch community by changing her name from Salman to Salma.
Salma, who sports a big bindi on her forehead now and keeps long hair left her home in 2011 after being troubled by the taunts of her family.
Salma says, “Being the only child in the family, she used to get respect initially. After her mother died at the age of one, her father got addicted to drugs and started getting violent towards her.”
Her father was a butcher and alleged to have beaten her up when down with addiction. Her aunt was raising her, when she was 8 years old, her father got married for the second time. Her step mother started behaving so badly that she thought it best to leave the house after facing torture for three years. Since childhood, she loved wearing sarees and bindis which invited taunts and teasing from others in the family.
After leaving home, she spent about six months at railway stations, bus terminus and sometimes in shelter homes.
“At the age of 13, I took shelter in the house of an aunt living in my neighbourhood. I had short hair, which I started growing and I used to live in my aunt's house like a girl. She allowed me to live like a girl and named me Salma.”
Salma recalls during this time she met some other eunuchs, who introduced her to a ‘Guru.’
“After meeting the Guru, I started feeling a change. On the advice of the Guru, I started learning many things.”
She learnt during this time that the society does not accept people whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth.
The realisation impacted her life as she began to look at her community’s problems in the colony. In 2019, she tried to take the fight to a bigger level.
“I formed a committee for transgender community and started working to strengthen my fight with the administration and policy makers.”
After migrating to Varanasi, in 2019, she wrote to the government for a toilet for the community. After fighting for two years the government granted one. This was the country's first transgender public toilet, after which 49 more transgender toilets have been approved for Varanasi out of which seven are already functional.
The battle won, Salma has now extended her fight for employment of young transgender members linking them with the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana and loans for doing business. More than 20 youths have started their own business. Her ceaseless efforts to bring change in the lives of the community has finally taken her to the doorsteps of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, whom she met on July 3.
This was the time when she pushed for an ashram for transgender community. Salma says that she has presented a comprehensive plan for the ashram to the Governor.
“The Governor liked the proposal,” Salma says. “She saw my file with great interest and called the District Magistrate of Varanasi and asked him to start working on the plan.”
“By the time I returned to Varanasi from Lucknow, DM Sahib called me and listened to the whole plan. He called the Social Welfare Officer to take my file and start working on it,” Salma says with a sense of satisfaction.