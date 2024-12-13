ETV Bharat / bharat

RBI Receives Threat Email About ‘IED’ In Its South Mumbai Building: Police

The message was sent to official email address of the RBI Governor on Thursday following which the authorities at the central bank alerted the police.

By ANI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has received a threat email claiming that an improvised explosive device (IED) has been planted in its building in south Mumbai, a police official said on Friday. The message was sent to the official email address of the RBI Governor on Thursday following which the authorities at the central bank alerted the police. The sender is yet to be unidentified, the official said.

Police have searched the premises and nothing suspicious has been found so far, he said. In the email written in the Russian language, the sender claimed that an IED had been planted in the building and it would be activated remotely within five days, the official said. The sender also asked the RBI Governor to join the “brotherhood movement for Ukraine”. A case has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station in south Mumbai, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

