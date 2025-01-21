ETV Bharat / bharat

Request CM Banerjee To Stop Doing Anything For Us: RG Kar Victim's Father

He believes the CBI could not present the correct evidence to the court which helped convict Roy escape the noose and questioned the investigation procedure.

People stage a protest near the Sealdah court during the pronouncement of sentence in the RG Kar Case
People stage a protest near the Sealdah court during the pronouncement of sentence in the RG Kar Case (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Updated : Jan 21, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

Sodepur: A day after the state government decided to move the Calcutta High Court against the RG Kar Rape-Murder verdict and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that she would have ensured the gallows to the convict, the victim's father on Tuesday requested her not to hurry and stop doing whatever she has done so far.

"The CM doesn't need to hurry and we will do whatever needs to be done. We request her not to do anything further," he said.

"She can only make tall claims. Her CP and ACP are directly involved in evidence tampering. Can't she see that from the beginning? We have not received the copy of the verdict yet and it is expected to come on Wednesday. Based on its thorough reading, we will decide on whether to approach the Supreme Court," he added.

He believes the CBI couldn't present the correct evidence to the court which helped Roy escape the noose. Instead of reacting to the verdict, he questioned the investigation procedure.

"We had complete faith in the sessions court judge. He lived up to it. The CBI failed to gather incriminating evidence against the convict which saved him from the gallows and got jail for the remainder of his life," he said.

On the Matigara incident — where a minor girl was raped and murdered in an area under the jurisdiction of Matigara Police Station in Siliguri in which the court awarded the death penalty to the accused within 13 months of the incident — he said, "I have spoken to the victim's mother. She is so upset that she may sit on a hunger strike within two months. She told me about it."

On the Rs 17 lakh compensation, he said, "We never wanted compensation, as we didn't want to make our deceased daughter a commodity. All that we wanted was justice."

On Monday Banerjee wrote in her X handle, "The R.G. Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case! I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case?! We want and insist upon death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case. Recently, in last 3/4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/ maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded? I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment. We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now."

