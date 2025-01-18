ETV Bharat / bharat

How's The Josh! Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Delhi Cantt area and the Kartavya Path reverberate with foot-thumping sounds amid 'How's the josh' slogans by Armed forces regiments and NCC cadets. Preparations are in the final stages for the 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26 in New Delhi, as the Indian Armed Forces contingents are ready for a grand display of tradition, discipline, and cutting-edge technology.

The R-Day parade will feature six marching contingents from the Indian Army, each showcasing the rich history and valour of the forces. The participating contingents include:

Brigade of The Guards.

The Mahar Regiment.

The Jat Regiment.

The Garhwal Rifles.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

The Corps of Signals.

These apart, the participation of 61st Cavalry Regiment, the world’s last operational cavalry unit, will add to the grandeur of the R-Day parade. The contingents will be accompanied by the Army Band featuring patriotic and martial tunes to lift up the spirit.