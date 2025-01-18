ETV Bharat / bharat

How's The Josh! Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess

As India gears up for 76th Republic Day Parade, Armed Forces contingents are prepped up for a grand display of tradition, discipline, and cutting-edge technology.

How's The Josh! Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Rehearsal For Republic Day 2025 Parade In Delhi
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Delhi Cantt area and the Kartavya Path reverberate with foot-thumping sounds amid 'How's the josh' slogans by Armed forces regiments and NCC cadets. Preparations are in the final stages for the 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26 in New Delhi, as the Indian Armed Forces contingents are ready for a grand display of tradition, discipline, and cutting-edge technology.

The R-Day parade will feature six marching contingents from the Indian Army, each showcasing the rich history and valour of the forces. The participating contingents include:

  • Brigade of The Guards.
  • The Mahar Regiment.
  • The Jat Regiment.
  • The Garhwal Rifles.
  • The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.
  • The Corps of Signals.

These apart, the participation of 61st Cavalry Regiment, the world’s last operational cavalry unit, will add to the grandeur of the R-Day parade. The contingents will be accompanied by the Army Band featuring patriotic and martial tunes to lift up the spirit.

Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Glimpses From Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals

Cutting-Edge Technology on Display

This year’s parade will also feature the operational readiness and technological prowess of the armed forces, with contingents showcasing equipment like:

  • T-90 (Bhishma): Indian Army’s main battle tank.
  • ICV BMP-II (Sarath) and NAMIS: Representing mobility, advanced firepower and versatility.
  • Pinaka Rocket System (Agnibaan): Known for its precision and lethality.
  • BrahMos Missile System: A symbol of indigenous technological innovation.
  • Akash Air Defence Weapon System: Key component of India’s air defence network.
  • Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (Nandighosh): Heavy and medium variants demonstrating rapid deployment capabilities.
  • Battlefield Surveillance Systems (Sanjay): Enabling real-time situational awareness.
  • All-Terrain Vehicles (Chetak): Designed for operational efficiency in challenging terrains.

The contingent will also showcase bridge-laying vehicles, light strike vehicles (Bajrang), and artillery systems like the Grad BM-21 Rocket Launcher, proving engineering excellence and combat preparedness.

Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Glimpses From Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals
Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals Give Glimpse Of Armed Forces' Prowess
Glimpses From Republic Day Parade 2025 Rehearsals

Meanwhile, at the NCC (National Cadet Corps) Republic Day Camp, 2361 Cadets including a record 917 girl cadets from 17 NCC Directorates covering all the States and Union Territories are participating this year. During the R-Day camp, the cadets will participate in a number of activities, including cultural programmes and institutional training competitions, before it culminated with the PM's rally on January 27, 2025.

