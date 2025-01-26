Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended the party's Republic Day greetings to the people. “This year, we complete 75 years of adopting the conscience keeper and soul of the Indian Republic – the Constitution of India. Sharing my message on the same. Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhaan,” said Kharge on X.
Republic Day 2025 Live: Military Strength And Cultural Heritage Take Centre Stage As India Celebrates 75 Years Of Constitution
Published : Jan 26, 2025, 6:53 AM IST|
Updated : Jan 26, 2025, 8:32 AM IST
India marks its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, celebrating the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 and the country's journey as a republic. The celebrations reflect the nation's military strength, cultural heritage, and spirit of unity. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been invited as the chief guest for this year's event. Military contingents from Indonesia will also participate in the iconic parade, which will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Besides VVIP dignitaries, members of the Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests who have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade.
The parade will feature 31 tableaux from different states, Union Territories, and ministries, centred around the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. For the first time, a tri-service tableau will highlight jointness and integration among the Armed Forces. Additionally, over 5,000 artists will deliver cultural performances along the Kartavy Path, adding vibrant hues to the occasion.
The Republic Day celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial at 9.30 am. The parade from Kartavy Path to Red Fort will feature a ceremonial march past by contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, and Auxiliary Civil Forces, as well as units from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS).
The parade will begin at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk, following a route from Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-C-Hexagon-R/A statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg- Red Fort.
Congress President Kharge Extends Republic Day Greetings
Historic Firsts In Republic Day Parade: DRDO's 'Raksha Kavach' And Tri-Services Display
The Republic Day Parade will begin with a National Salute and feature cultural performances, military contingents, and impressive displays of India's defence capabilities. Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will participate, alongside a flypast by 40 Indian Sir Force aircraft. Notable firsts include a tri-services tableau and DRDO's 'Raksha Kavach'; showcasing India's defence strength.
T-90 Tanks And Tactical Missiles To Feature In Republic Day Parade
The Republic Day Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms, including BrahMos, Pinaka, and Akash. For the first time, the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's 'Pralay' missile will make an appearance. Tanks, infantry, missile systems, and multi-barrel rocket launchers will also be showcased.
Delhi Gears Up For Republic Day Parade
People are gathering at Kartavya Path to witness the grand Republic Day Parade on Sunday. The parade will commence at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk, with thousands expected to join the celebrations.
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Republic Day 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Republic Day 2025, marking 75 years as a Republic. In a post on X, he paid tribute to the architects of the Consitution, highlighting their contributions to democracy, dignity, and unity. "May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideal of our Constitution and building a stronger, prosperous India," he said. The Prime Minister urged citizens to uphold constitutional values and national progress.
Marco Rubio Extends Republic Day Greetings, Hails US-India Partnership
On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, USOn the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings, hailing the partnership between the United States and India as a defining relationship of the 21st century. Rubio highlighted the enduring significance of India's Constitution, adopted 75 years ago, as the foundation of the world's largest democracy. He emphasised the strong economic ties and the growing friendship between the two nations, which drive bilateral cooperation.
70,000 Security Personnel Guard Delhi On Republic Day
Delhi is on high alert for Republic Day 2025 with over 70,000 police personnel and 70 paramilitary companies deployed citywide. New Delhi district alone sees a six-layered security arrangement with 15,000 officers. Security measures include 2,500 CCTV cameras with facial recognition, anti-drone systems covering a four-kilometre radius, rooftop snipers, and the sealing of 200 buildings along the parade route. Residential windows facing the route are also secured to ensure safety during the celebrations.
President Murmu Along With Indonesian Counterpart To Arrive In Historic Buggy
President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will arrive at Kartavya Path in the iconic 'Traditional Buggy', escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. This tradition revived in 2024 after a 40-year hiatus, adds a nostalgic touch to the Republic Day Parade 2025.
