Republic Day 2025 Live: Military Strength And Cultural Heritage Take Centre Stage As India Celebrates 75 Years Of Constitution

Marco Rubio Extends Republic Day Greetings, Hails US-India Partnership

On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings, hailing the partnership between the United States and India as a defining relationship of the 21st century. Rubio highlighted the enduring significance of India's Constitution, adopted 75 years ago, as the foundation of the world's largest democracy. He emphasised the strong economic ties and the growing friendship between the two nations, which drive bilateral cooperation.