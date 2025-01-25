ETV Bharat / bharat

Republic Day 2025: 942 Police Personnel Awarded Gallantry And Service Medals

Union Home Ministry said the awardees include the personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and those working in correctional services.

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

New Delhi: A total of 942 police, fire and civil defence personnel have been awarded different categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of the Republic Day, according to a government statement issued on Saturday. These include 95 gallantry medals.

The awardees include the personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and those working in correctional services, the Union home ministry said.

Among the gallantry award winners, 28 deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 in the Jammu and Kashmir region, three in the northeast and 36 posted in other regions are being awarded for their gallant action, it said.

Of the 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 85 have been awarded to police personnel, five to fire services personnel, seven to civil defence and home guard service and four to correctional service.

Among the 746 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 634 have been awarded to police service, 37 to fire service, 39 to civil defence and home guard service and 36 to correctional service, the statement said.

The Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded for a rare conspicuous act of gallantry and a conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

