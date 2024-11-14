ETV Bharat / bharat

Reporter, Cameraperson Assaulted By Mob In Tonk, Camera Snatched And Burnt

The two came under attack when they were about to interview the Agriculture Minister, who had gone to the trouble spot to assess the situation.

Tonk Clashes
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Tonk: A PTI reporter and video cameraperson were beaten up and injured by a mob during a violent rampage in Tonk district on Thursday while they were covering a protest following the arrest of Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena.

The attack left reporter Ajeet Shekhawat and cameraperson Dharmendra Kumar badly injured. Their camera was also snatched and set on fire by the mob.

In a selfie video sent by Shekhawat to the head office in Delhi, he could be seen bleeding from under his bloodshot left eye. Shekhawat told his editors that his colleague Dharmendra suffered a gash on the head and his arm may be broken. Both were rushing to the hospital in a colleague's vehicle.

The two came under attack when they were about to interview Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who had gone to the trouble spot to assess the situation.

The violence has been going on since Wednesday evening when police tried to stop the supporters of Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent in the by-polls, from sitting on dharna.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naresh Meena slapped SDM Malpura Amit Chaudhary who was on election duty in full view of camera crews.

