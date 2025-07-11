38 Locals, 49 Outsiders Diagnosed HIV Positive In Ladakh Since 2008

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Ladakh is witnessing a growing public health concern with a steady rise in HIV and Hepatitis B cases reported from both Leh and Kargil districts.

According to data from the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) at SNM Hospital in Leh, 87 HIV positive cases have been diagnosed between 2008 and July 10, 2025, involving individuals aged between 4 and 70 years. These include 38 local residents and 49 non-locals, particularly labourers from Nepal and Uttar Pradesh and personnel from the armed forces.

In Kargil, although there are no registered HIV cases among locals at the district hospital, officials confirm that non-local patients diagnosed elsewhere continue to visit here for counselling and medication. Due to stigma and fear of discrimination, many local HIV positive individuals reportedly seek treatment outside the district, often in Leh or Srinagar.

HIV positive cases registered from 2008 to 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Stanzin Dolma, counsellor, ICTC, SNM Hospital, Leh said, “This is an ICTC Link ART Centre, and all HIV positive cases are referred here. Unfortunately, there is still a lack of awareness among the public and screening has not been conducted in a systematic or serious manner.”

According to Dolma, contact tracing is essential as instances have been reported where a single individual has transmitted the virus to as many as nine others and this was a locally transmitted case. "We need to respond more actively. In most cases, the signs and symptoms appear very late and only a few patients come forward with visible symptoms. However, many cases are not diagnosed on time, resulting which, 13 HIV patients, mostly locals aged between 40 and 45 years have died. In many cases, we are unable to trace the patient’s history or determine how many others may have been infected. This creates a significant gap in intervention and prevention,” Dolma added.

Dolma highlighted that most HIV positive cases in the region are linked to individuals having multiple sexual partners. She expressed concern over the emerging threat in Ladakh, the rising number of injecting drug users. “Many of those who are using injectable drugs have zero awareness about the dangers of needle sharing, which is alarming. Drug addiction will be one of the biggest challenges in the future. It not only affects the individuals but often leads them into risky sexual behaviours, increasing the risk of HIV transmission," she added.

Chart showing HIV cases reported from 2008 to 2025 (ETV Bharat)

“I have provided counselling to 945 Hepatitis B patients so far. We are also seeing cases of VDRL, a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Worryingly, there are three co-infected cases involving HIV, Hepatitis B and VDRL,” she added. According to her, VDRL cases are primarily reported among Nepali labourers, though there are a few local cases as well.

She emphasised the importance of the U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable) concept, stating that with regular treatment, patients can achieve an undetectable viral load and thus cannot transmit the virus to others.

She said, “Today, we have effective medicines for HIV. One of the positive developments in Leh is that patients are receiving proper counselling and their viral load remains under 1000. The lower the viral load, the lesser the risk of transmission,” she explains.

Sharing outreach plans, she said, “We are soon launching a mobile ICTC service. This will allow us to reach remote areas across the Union Territory, to educate, screen and counsel people in every nook and corner. However, we urgently need one more counsellor who can travel with the mobile unit. Currently, there is only one ICTC counsellor each in Leh and Kargil”, she added.

When asked about stigma and discrimination, Dolma said, “There have been instances where marriages ended in divorce after one partner was diagnosed with Hepatitis B. Discrimination is very real, especially for HIV positive patients. Many of them live in constant fear of rejection and feel deeply insecure. Social acceptance takes time.”

She also highlighted a worrying trend of co-infections. There are currently nine known cases where patients are co-infected with both HIV and Hepatitis B. It’s important to note that Hepatitis B is even more infectious than HIV, she added.

Dolma emphasised the urgent need for a dedicated State AIDS Control Society in Ladakh. “If we had our own State AIDS Control Society here, there would be designated staff for key focus areas including youth outreach, needle exchange programmes for injecting drug users, blood bank coordination, and High-Risk Group (HRG) interventions, among others. All these services would be more accessible and better managed,” she said.

"Currently, we fall under the Jammu & Kashmir State AIDS Control Society, which limits our access to timely and localised support. As a result, since 2010, we’ve had to send patients outside Ladakh for CD4 count and viral load testing,” she added.

Speaking about the facilities at SNM Hospital, Dolma said counselling services are provided as some patients experience suicidal thoughts. "I make myself available for them because psychological support is crucial. For those who are not comfortable visiting the hospital, we offer home-based counselling, both individual and family sessions. At such times, emotional support is extremely important. We need to talk more about prevention than treatment. Awareness and early intervention are the only ways to curb the spread. Through the State AIDS Control Society, patients are given Rs 1,000 per month to support their nutritional needs,” she said.

She said facilities for HIV testing are available in Ladakh. "We conduct the comb test manually and around six pregnant women have been diagnosed with HIV so far,” she added.

Highlighting the importance of early testing under the Antenatal and Prevention of Parent to Child Transmission (PPTCT) programme, she said, “It is crucial to test both the husband and the wife because in such cases, three lives are at stake. Early diagnosis within the first three months of pregnancy is essential. If HIV is detected early, we can start Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) as soon as possible. If ART is administered for 27 weeks or more during pregnancy, the chances of preventing HIV transmission to the baby are very high. However, if the mother comes in late, say, at seven or eight months, there’s little we can do to ensure that the baby is not infected. Recently, one HIV positive case was successfully handled by our doctors, which shows our growing capacity to respond to such infections locally.”

Sajjad Hussain, counsellor at ICTC, district hospital, Kargil said despite efforts, contact tracing continues to be a major challenge due to the stigma surrounding HIV. He explained that when a case is detected, the team conducts index testing for both the individual and their family. However, as of now, there are no officially registered HIV positive cases at the Kargil District Hospital.

"This does not mean the district is free of HIV. Around five non-local individuals, previously diagnosed and registered in their home states, occasionally visit the hospital for counselling and to collect medication. Additionally, the hospital has recorded numerous cases of Hepatitis B," Hussain added.

“There are certainly HIV positive locals in Kargil but they choose not to register or seek treatment here due to fear of discrimination and stigma. Information from other ICTCs has confirmed that some HIV positive individuals from Kargil have sought treatment elsewhere, particularly in Leh or Srinagar. One individual did come forward voluntarily, while his initial tests has been negative, he was advised to return for follow-up testing to ensure accurate diagnosis”, Hussain said.