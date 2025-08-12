Report On 'Operation Sindoor': SC Grants Interim Protection From Coercive Action Against The Wire's Editor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from any coercive action to The Wire's editor Siddharth Varadrajan in a case lodged by the Assam police in connection with a report related to 'Operation Sindoor'.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism and Varadarajan, challenging the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the penal provision of sedition law.
During the hearing, senior advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, representing the petitioners, submitted that the new provision was vague and broadly worded. She emphasised that it is likely to have a chilling effect on the right of the media to report. The bench orally observed that any provision in penal law can be misused, and asked, could the potentiality to be abused become the basis to declare a law as unconstitutional?
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the media persons cannot be treated as a separate class. The bench said in connection with the offence with respect to articles published by a news outlet, the custodial interrogation may not be necessary. The bench made it clear that these are matters which do not require custodial interrogation.
It was argued before the bench that the provision, penalising "acts endangering the sovereignty of the nation", is inherently vague. The petitioner’s counsel emphasised that vagueness has been recognised as a ground to strike down a provision.
The bench asked if acts endangering the sovereignty of the nation have been defined. "How can it be statically defined that what will be an act of endangering sovereignty, as one can argue that political dissent can't endanger sovereignty? Inviting the legislature to define endangering sovereignty is a big danger," the bench orally observed.
The petitioners’ counsel stressed that the FIR was an attempt to muzzle press freedom and abuse of the process of law. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Union government and tagged the instant matter, along with another plea, by retired Major General S G Vombatkere, challenging the validity of Section 152 BNS.
Last week, the apex court agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (successor provision to Section 124-A of IPC), related to sedition.
A three-judge bench led by then CJI N V Ramana, in July 2022, had put on hold the sedition provision of IPC, by directing the Centre and States not to register any further FIRs under such an offence.
