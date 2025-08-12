ETV Bharat / bharat

Report On 'Operation Sindoor': SC Grants Interim Protection From Coercive Action Against The Wire's Editor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from any coercive action to The Wire's editor Siddharth Varadrajan in a case lodged by the Assam police in connection with a report related to 'Operation Sindoor'.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism and Varadarajan, challenging the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the penal provision of sedition law.

During the hearing, senior advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, representing the petitioners, submitted that the new provision was vague and broadly worded. She emphasised that it is likely to have a chilling effect on the right of the media to report. The bench orally observed that any provision in penal law can be misused, and asked, could the potentiality to be abused become the basis to declare a law as unconstitutional?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the media persons cannot be treated as a separate class. The bench said in connection with the offence with respect to articles published by a news outlet, the custodial interrogation may not be necessary. The bench made it clear that these are matters which do not require custodial interrogation.

It was argued before the bench that the provision, penalising "acts endangering the sovereignty of the nation", is inherently vague. The petitioner’s counsel emphasised that vagueness has been recognised as a ground to strike down a provision.