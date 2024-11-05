Ladakh Women Advocate For 33% Reservation In Politics: A Call For Gender Equality

Leh: Despite their crucial role in society, women remain underrepresented in decision-making bodies, limiting their ability to influence policies that directly affect their lives.

Many argue that women’s reservation in politics is essential for ensuring gender equality, ensuring women’s voices in governance, and promoting more inclusive and balanced policies. This growing demand for reservation is seen as a critical step toward empowering women and achieving true political representation.

A delegation of female leaders met with the Chairman/CEC Advocate Tashi Gyalson of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) to advocate for a 33% reservation for women in politics on November 4.

Kunzes Dolma, Vice-President, of LBA, stated, "Since the formation of the LAHDC, we have not had a single elected woman representative in the Council. As a result, many policies and decisions made at the Council level have not taken women’s perspectives into account. Hence, it is essential to have more women in these positions. Some may argue that women can contest elections individually and that there’s no need for reservation. However, to give women a strong start, reservations are necessary. No one is going to automatically give women the mandate, and this has been evident over the years. Even at the grassroots level, women are rarely seen in decision-making positions."

She further emphasised, "A strong push is needed and that can only be achieved through reservation. There is a significant gap in how women and men are treated within political parties. This disparity is why we have been advocating for reservations for the past 3-4 years. I even raised the issue of women’s reservations with the New District Committee. When women attempt to enter politics, they often face a lack of support from society, their families, and, in many cases, from the political parties themselves. With reservations, political parties are compelled to give women the mandate to step forward. I strongly urge all women to come forward—regardless of class, age, or background. It is time for us to unite and work together to create change."

Deldan Namgyal, former MLA Nubra, emphasised, "It is crucial to have women involved in policy-making and decision-making processes. Women’s organisations in Ladakh have long been advocating for 33 per cent reservation in politics, and I am a strong supporter of this cause. There are two ways to implement this in the Hill Council. First, the LAHDC Act of 1997 needs to be amended to provide direct 33 per cent reservation for women. Currently, women are categorised as a minority under this Act, and this provision must be changed. The second important point is that the previous LAHDC elections were conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir State Government.

"However, now that the Governor is the head of the state, he has the authority to issue a notification for women’s reservations and incorporate it into the LAHDC Act. A way out for the LAHDC Leh is to pass a special resolution with the support of all 26 councillors--both from the ruling party and opposition--calling for the 33 per cent reservation in LAHDC elections. This resolution should be formally presented in the Hill Council & should be passed in the LAHDC House, and the same must be submitted or forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, and a copy sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary action. The reservation must go beyond mere lip service and be formally documented in accordance with the Act and relevant rules," he added.

Explaining the reasons for the absence of women’s reservation, he stated, "The main reasons are a lack of political will and the fact that the previous state government never took any steps toward implementing women’s reservation. Now, that Ladakh is directly governed by the Central government, it’s crucial & important that government must introduce the 73rd and 74th Amendments here. These amendments would provide for women’s reservation in Urban Local Bodies and Municipalities with more empowerment, some models can be followed by the UT Ladakh as it exists in Andhra Pradesh, where there is 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions"

Aisha Malo, President, of Women Wing Anjuman Imamia stated, "Until women are in power, their issues will not be fully understood. For years, we have been demanding seats in the Hill Council. When I see women in distress, I often think that if there were a woman in decision-making positions, things might be different. As long as men hold all the decision-making power, they may not prioritize the welfare of women. Women’s opinions and perspectives are equally important for the progress of society and the well-being of women. Behind every man in power, there is a woman. Women have always been the backbone, supporting men in all aspects of society."

Sumita Dana, President Women's wing of the Christian Association says, “We want empowerment not only wage wise or entrepreneurship but in politics. We can create awareness among the women. "There are only one or two seats reserved for women in the Council, and those are nominated. We have yet to see any women MPs from Ladakh."

"Normally, women in Ladakh are not involved in politics actively. Women should also be active in voicing their opinions. I feel the right kind of platform is not given to the women of Ladakh. Women should stand out, whether in the house, politics, or entrepreneurship. We are not behind men; we should be ahead of them."

