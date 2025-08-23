Replacing RR By CRPF For J&K’s Internal Security Is On Cards

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen India’s border with Pakistan, the central government has been contemplating replacing the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) from the hinterland urban areas of Jammu & Kashmir and deputing them along the international border.
According to the home ministry, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will replace RR for the internal security of Jammu & Kashmir.
Although the move was initiated a long time back, nothing concrete has been decided.
“Both the Defence Ministry and Home Ministry are having meetings over the issue. However, nothing final has been decided,” said a government official aware of the development.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the government is of the opinion that the army (RR), which has expertise in guarding borders, should be assigned along the international border.
It is believed that the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were infiltrated from across the border a few months before conducting the attack.
Security experts hailed the centre's move to depute the CRPF for the internal security of J&K.
“It’s a good decision to depute CRPF for the overall internal security of J&K. The army (RR) is well trained for guarding India’s border with Pakistan, whereas the CRPF is well trained for ensuring the country's internal security,” said security expert and former DIG of BSF SS Kothiyal to ETV Bharat.
According to Kothiyal, if the present situation of J&K is taken into consideration, the CRPF is the best option to maintain the law and order situation.
It was during the 1990s, the central government established and deputed the Rashtriya Rifles in J&K to combat rising militancy in the Kashmir Valley.
The RR is a special counter-insurgency force composed of personnel from the Indian Army.
A senior CRPF official told this correspondent that the process is still under constant discussion between the Defence Ministry and Home Ministry.
“Once the final decision is taken, the formal deputation of CRPF for maintaining law and order in J&K will start,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
According to the latest data of the home ministry, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a decline of over 70 per cent in terror-related activities in the past five years.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said that the union territory registered a considerable drop in civilian killings over the past five years.
According to the Home Ministry, the number of terror-related incidents registered a sharp decline from 286 in 2019 to only 40 by the first week of November 2024.
As many as 96 instances of terror attacks on security forces were reported in 2019. The figure rose to 111 a year later but subsequently declined from then onwards. A total of 111 cases were recorded in 2020, 95 in 2021, 65 in 2022, 15 in 2023 and five in 2024.
On the killings of security personnel, the home ministry data said that 77 cases were reported in 2019, which was reduced to 58 in 2020, 29 in 2021, 26 in 2022, 11 in 2023 and seven in 2024.
Renowned internal security expert Prakash Singh, however, said that along with CRPF, the Border Security Force (BSF) should also be deputed for the internal security of J&K.
“CRPF has good capability for internal security. However, it was BSF which was earlier deputed for internal security of J&K. So, the government should also think of assigning BSF for the internal security of J&K,” said Singh.
It is worth mentioning that the CRPF fully replaced the BSF in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir around 2005. BSF was deputed for internal security duties in J&K, particularly in the 1990s, after the insurgency began.
This transition, recommended by a Group of Ministers after the 1999 Kargil war, aimed to allow the BSF to focus on its primary role of guarding the country’s borders while the CRPF specialized in internal security duties.
