ETV Bharat / bharat

Replacing RR By CRPF For J&K’s Internal Security Is On Cards

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen India’s border with Pakistan, the central government has been contemplating replacing the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) from the hinterland urban areas of Jammu & Kashmir and deputing them along the international border.

According to the home ministry, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will replace RR for the internal security of Jammu & Kashmir.

Although the move was initiated a long time back, nothing concrete has been decided.

“Both the Defence Ministry and Home Ministry are having meetings over the issue. However, nothing final has been decided,” said a government official aware of the development.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the government is of the opinion that the army (RR), which has expertise in guarding borders, should be assigned along the international border.

It is believed that the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were infiltrated from across the border a few months before conducting the attack.

Security experts hailed the centre's move to depute the CRPF for the internal security of J&K.

“It’s a good decision to depute CRPF for the overall internal security of J&K. The army (RR) is well trained for guarding India’s border with Pakistan, whereas the CRPF is well trained for ensuring the country's internal security,” said security expert and former DIG of BSF SS Kothiyal to ETV Bharat.

According to Kothiyal, if the present situation of J&K is taken into consideration, the CRPF is the best option to maintain the law and order situation.

It was during the 1990s, the central government established and deputed the Rashtriya Rifles in J&K to combat rising militancy in the Kashmir Valley.

The RR is a special counter-insurgency force composed of personnel from the Indian Army.