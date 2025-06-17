ETV Bharat / bharat

Repeat Offender Held For Sexually Assaulting Octogenarian Woman In TN's Cuddalore

Cuddalore: In a disturbing incident near the Panruti taluk of the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Monday evening. The suspect involved in the case has been located and apprehended by police after a dramatic confrontation.

Following the assault, four special police teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Raja and Inspector Velumani to investigate the case. Through intensive efforts, the police have identified the accused as Sundaravel, who was hiding in Kadampuliyur, near Panruti.

When the officers attempted to arrest him, Sundaravel allegedly attacked the team and tried to flee. In response, Velumani fired in self-defence, injuring the suspect in the leg. He was immediately taken into custody and admitted to Panruti Government Hospital for treatment. Two police officers also sustained injuries during the confrontation and are currently receiving medical care.

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar revealed that Sundaravel is a repeat offender with multiple robbery cases pending against him. He was released from prison just two days before the incident.

The victim, who lives in Panruti with her son, had stepped out of the house for her usual evening walk when a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and sitting by the roadside, forcefully dragged her into a nearby cashew grove.