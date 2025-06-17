ETV Bharat / bharat

Repeat Offender Held For Sexually Assaulting Octogenarian Woman In TN's Cuddalore

During the arrest, the accused Sundaravel tried to attack the team of police, who fired in self-defence, leaving the suspect injured in the left leg.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

Cuddalore: In a disturbing incident near the Panruti taluk of the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Monday evening. The suspect involved in the case has been located and apprehended by police after a dramatic confrontation.

Following the assault, four special police teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Raja and Inspector Velumani to investigate the case. Through intensive efforts, the police have identified the accused as Sundaravel, who was hiding in Kadampuliyur, near Panruti.

When the officers attempted to arrest him, Sundaravel allegedly attacked the team and tried to flee. In response, Velumani fired in self-defence, injuring the suspect in the leg. He was immediately taken into custody and admitted to Panruti Government Hospital for treatment. Two police officers also sustained injuries during the confrontation and are currently receiving medical care.

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar revealed that Sundaravel is a repeat offender with multiple robbery cases pending against him. He was released from prison just two days before the incident.

The victim, who lives in Panruti with her son, had stepped out of the house for her usual evening walk when a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and sitting by the roadside, forcefully dragged her into a nearby cashew grove.

According to police, the assailant stuffed mud into the victim's mouth to prevent her from screaming, tore her clothes, and assaulted her sexually. He also stole a gold ornament, weighing one sovereign, from her ear and nose before fleeing the scene.

The victim was later found in an unconscious state by some local villagers. Horrified by her condition, they rushed her to Annamalai Medical College Hospital, where she is currently in critical care.

During interrogation, Sundaravel admitted to sexually assaulting the octogenarian woman in an inebriated state. Investigators have confirmed that no one else was involved in the crime, and further probe is on.

The appalling incident has sparked widespread outrage in the region, highlighting urgent concerns around the safety of vulnerable individuals and the pressing need for preventive policing.

